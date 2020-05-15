After making their relationship official on Instagram, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have sealed their romance with a kiss. The couple who came close together while shooting for psychological thriller "Deep Water" became co-stars once again for a steamy music video for Residente.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who have been quarantining together amid coronavirus pandemic, packed on PDA for the new music video of Peurto Rican singer Residente's song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," which means, "Before the World Ends." In the song released in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the couple is seen making out in the desert in California.

The self-shot clip of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas showed in the music video appears to be from their recent trip to Joshua Tree National Park on the actress's birthday on April 30. The 32-year-old had made her relationship with the "Gone Girl" star Instagram official by sharing a similar picture on her account the next day.

The couple is not the only A-list celebrity duo who has made an appearance in the 7.40 minutes long music video, which features couples from all over the world embracing and kissing. "Instead of going back to normal, let's start again," the video reads before taking viewers from one country to another.

The other A-list couples who have featured in the video are Bad Bunny with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Lionel Messi with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Zeo Saladana with husband Marco Perego and Ricky Martin with his husband Jwan Yosef among others.

The Puerto Rican musician released the video on Thursday with the message, "this video came out to keep us in company."

"We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins," Residente wrote on Twitter while releasing the music, adding: "More than 100 kisses around the world."

"Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.