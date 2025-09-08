CBS' beloved reality show Big Brother has returned with major primetime buzz, as schedule reshuffles around awards nights prompted fans to scramble amid surprise casting rumors and explosive in-game twists.

Now in its 27th season, the juggernaut has sidelined Sundays, staged shocking evictions like the controversial White Locust twist that eliminated fan-favorite Rachel Reilly without a vote, and heightened speculation about what is coming next.

Big Brother on CBS Schedule Changes 2025

Big Brother 27 skipped its usual Sunday episodes on 7 September and 14 September to accommodate the MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards. In their place, new episodes aired on Tuesdays (beginning 9 September) and Thursdays, both at 8 p.m. ET.

To offset the disruption, producers added special programming, including two-hour episodes and back-to-back live evictions on 17 and 18 September. Regular Sunday broadcasts are scheduled to return on 21 September, with the season finale set for 28 September.

Fans without live TV access can stream episodes via Paramount+ and watch the 24/7 live feeds on Pluto TV, ensuring audiences can stay connected to the drama despite scheduling changes.

Casting Rumours and Speculation for 2025

Alongside the broadcast shake-up, casting rumours for the franchise's future seasons have gathered pace. Following Rachel Reilly's dramatic exit from Big Brother 27, speculation has grown that CBS may look to bring back more alumni in an 'All Stars' style return for 2025.

Social media platforms have been filled with fan wish lists for possible houseguests. Some users believe that reality television crossovers could be on the cards, while others suggest that celebrity editions may return to capitalise on the show's renewed popularity.

CBS has not issued an official statement on casting for 2025 or the next instalment, but industry insiders note that production often weighs fan response when finalising its line-ups.

Gameplay Twists and Fan Reactions

The most talked-about moment this season has been the White Locust twist, which resulted in Rachel Reilly being eliminated without the traditional house vote. The surprise move angered many viewers, with alumni criticising the decision as unfair and damaging to the format.

Another ongoing feature has been the BB Blockbuster twist, a mechanism designed to discourage passive play and keep strategies shifting from week to week.

Fans have generally responded positively to the addition, praising the way it reshapes alliances and rewards active gameplay.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has also addressed house behaviour in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, describing recent confrontations during a veto ceremony as 'very uncalled for, mean, and immature.'

She also hinted that not all players would 'check out' of the house in conventional fashion, further fuelling speculation that darker twists remain ahead.

Showmances, Controversies and House Drama

Beyond structural changes, the behaviour of certain housemates has also dominated discussion. Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope have become the focus of controversy after their on-screen intimacy was broadcast on the live feed, despite Vince having a long-term girlfriend outside the house.

The storyline has divided audiences, with some sympathising with Vince's partner and others arguing that personal relationships inside the house should be considered part of the game.

The development has complicated existing alliances and sparked debates over whether showmances are genuine or tactical.

What Fans Can Expect Next

Attention now turns to the upcoming live eviction episodes on 17 and 18 September, where power shifts in the house are expected to escalate tensions further.

Lauren Domingue's role as Head of Household and Morgan Pope's recent veto win have already disrupted nominations, setting up a turbulent week ahead.

Producers are also expected to introduce further surprises as the season approaches its finale. Fans remain watchful for casting revelations linked to 2025, as rumours continue that CBS may lean heavily on returning alumni to boost ratings and spark nostalgia.