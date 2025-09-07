Fans searching for 'Is SNL live tonight' may be surprised to learn that Saturday Night Live is currently on a summer break. The long-running NBC sketch show is not airing any new episodes this weekend.

Season 51 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, 4 October 2025, on NBC in the United States and will also be available on the streaming platform Peacock. The show typically airs at 11:30 pm Eastern Time, which equates to 4:30 am in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Viewers have been seeking information on 'SNL tonight time', 'SNL tonight host', and 'SNL tonight guest' ahead of the new season.

Major Cast Changes Ahead of Season 51

Season 51 comes with significant cast changes. Heidi Gardner, the longest-serving female cast member with eight seasons, will not return. Other departures include Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker.

Walker, who joined the show in recent seasons, described the environment as 'toxic as hell' and criticised the lack of timely communication regarding contract renewals.

These exits mark one of the most notable cast turnovers in recent years. Despite these departures, returning cast members include Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Marcello Hernández, Andrew Dismukes, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson.

New Featured Players Join SNL

To refresh the ensemble, five new featured players will join the cast in Season 51. Tommy Brennan, a stand-up comedian with experience in the 'Just For Laughs' festival, is one of the additions. Jeremy Culhane, known for his viral TikTok content and improv work with the Upright Citizens Brigade, will also appear.

Ben Marshall, a longtime SNL writer and member of the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, will step into a cast role. Kam Patterson, recognised from the 'Kill Tony' podcast and upcoming Netflix project '72 Hours' with Kevin Hart, joins the lineup.

Finally, Veronika Slowikowska, a Canadian actress and TikTok sensation with credits including What We Do in the Shadows, completes the new additions.

These new members are expected to bring fresh energy and diverse comedic perspectives to the show.

SNL Tonight Host and Guest

At present, NBC has not officially announced the host or musical guest for the 4 October premiere. Searches for 'SNL tonight host' and 'SNL tonight guest' have spiked due to widespread curiosity about the first episode of the new season.

Historically, SNL's opening episodes feature high-profile hosts and popular musical acts, which often generate considerable media attention and online discussion. Fans are closely monitoring social media for hints, leaks, and official announcements about the first host and guest.

Audience Anticipation and Social Media Buzz

Social media platforms have been buzzing with speculation over who will host and perform on the premiere of Season 51. Clips of past performances, cast announcements, and fan reactions are circulating widely.

Many viewers are revisiting previous episodes while anticipating the debut of new sketches from returning and new cast members. The trending searches for 'Is SNL live tonight' reflect the enduring popularity of the show and the heightened interest surrounding the changes to the cast and upcoming episodes.