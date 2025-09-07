EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, best known for playing Jay Brown for nearly 19 years, was suspended and later axed by the BBC after a leaked video surfaced in June 2025.

The clip showed the actor using an ableist slur while filming Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool, sparking backlash from disability advocates, viewers, and local officials.

Who Is Jamie Borthwick?

Jamie Simon Borthwick was born in Barking, London, in 1994. He joined EastEnders in December 2006 at the age of 12, taking on the role of Jay Brown. Over the years, he became one of the soap's most recognisable faces, appearing in major storylines including the Mitchell family arcs.

In 2008, Borthwick won a British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress. His popularity extended beyond Albert Square when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. He won the show's Christmas Special in 2023 alongside Nancy Xu and competed in the 2024 main series with Michelle Tsiakkas, finishing in seventh place.

The Incident: What Did Jamie Borthwick Say?

In June 2025, a behind-the-scenes video from Strictly Come Dancing was leaked. The footage showed Borthwick using an ableist slur to describe the people of Blackpool.

As reported by The Sun, in the clip, he was heard saying: 'Blackpool by the way. Absolute m********s', a derogatory term historically directed at people with Down's syndrome. The comment quickly circulated on social media, leading to widespread criticism.

The BBC released a statement describing his language as 'entirely unacceptable' and 'in no way reflects the values or standards' they hold.

Disability charity Scope condemned the remark, saying such terms reinforce harmful stereotypes and have a damaging impact on disabled people.

Jamie Borthwick's Apology

Following the backlash, Borthwick issued a public apology on Sunday, as published in a separate article of The Sun on Sunday. He admitted he did not fully understand the derogatory nature of the word at the time it was used.

Borthwick said he felt deep embarrassment and regret over the incident. He added: 'I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.'

Scope acknowledged his apology but stressed that more was needed. As reported by The Guardian, Scope media manager Warren Kirwan urged him to 'reflect on what he said, educate himself and do better.'

'We hope he takes the opportunity to get to know the reality of disabled people's lives,' he added.

Fallout and Suspension

After the video was made public, the BBC suspended Borthwick from his acting duties on EastEnders. His absence from the soap fuelled speculation about whether he would be allowed to return.

In August 2025, reports suggested that a comeback was being considered, but this led to further debate. Blackpool council officials called for a direct apology from the actor, while disability campaigners pressed for him to undergo awareness training.

The BBC faced pressure to take a consistent stance on offensive behaviour by its stars, with Borthwick's case closely scrutinised in the press.

Jamie Borthwick Axed from EastEnders

In September 2025, it was confirmed that Jamie Borthwick would not return to EastEnders. BBC Studios declined to provide details, stating it does not comment on individual cast decisions.

Borthwick's final episode aired on 19 August 2025. His exit came without a formal storyline, leaving fans surprised at the abrupt end to his character after nearly two decades. Viewers expressed disappointment at the sudden departure but acknowledged the controversy surrounding his suspension.

His removal marked the end of a long chapter for EastEnders, with Borthwick leaving as one of the soap's longest-serving younger actors.