A brand new group of housemates occupied British TV's iconic house as ITV2 aired 'Big Brother UK 2025' on Sunday, 28 September.

AJ Odudu and Will Best returned to welcome the 12 new housemates to Big Brother's house.

Meet the New Housemates

The contestants for this season include Gani, 39, a pizza shop manager from South London; Cameron, a 22-year-old farmer from Taunton; Nancy, a 22-year-old graduate from Glasgow; Caroline, a 56-year-old PR specialist from Canvey Island; Zelah, a 25-year-old personal trainer from South London; and Teja, an 18-year-old cleaner from Bristol.

Other housemates are Emily, a 25-year-old political events manager from Northampton; Marcus, a 22-year-old mechanical engineer from Manchester; Tate, a 27-year-old business owner from Falkirk; Elsa, a 21-year-old content creator from Essex; Sam, a 27-year-old Zumba instructor from Skipton; and Jenny, a 20-year-old make-up artist from Derry.

Pilot Episode's Unexpected Announcement

The new housemates spent their first moments inside the house meeting and greeting each other. But aside from the usual introductions and getting-to-know-you stage between the housemates, the hosts immediately announced an unexpected twist - one of the housemates would go home.

Emily, Sam, Nancy, Cameron and Caroline received the most votes from the viewers, putting them at risk of eviction.

Towards the end of the pilot episode, Big Brother announced that Caroline and Cameron were safe from eviction. Then Emily, Sam and Nancy received instructions to head towards the exit room, and was told that only two of them would be returning home.

Viewers will find out who the first evictee for Big Brother UK 2025 will be on Monday, 29 September.

Big Brother UK Late & Live House Guests

ITVX's exclusive spin-off show 'Big Brother: Late & Live' will look back on all the happenings inside Big Brother's house, with the help of special guests.

The house guests for the 25th anniversary of the long-running competition show include several reality show alums, including JoJo Siwa, Chloe Burrows, Oti Mabuse, Danny Beard, Angellica Bell, David Potts and Harriet Rose.

Odudu and Best will also host the spin-off, making sure that the sharing of points of view is smooth and peaceful, even during challenging debates.

Ways to Watch Big Brother UK 2025 Anywhere

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch all episodes on TV via ITV and ITVX for those who want to watch it through a free streaming service, as long as they have a free account.

For those outside the UK territories, a VPN can help fans access the show's episodes.

Big Brother UK 2025 will run for seven weeks, but Best hinted that there are plenty of surprises to look forward to in the show's new season.

'The longest ever series was 13 weeks, so we're still only about half of that, so there will be no danger of us running out of momentum,' he said onscreen, as reported by The Sun. 'And also I know some of the kind of key twists and turns that will be happening in the first couple of weeks.'

Best also shared that the tiny rolling eyeballs seen during the show's promo will play a huge part during the first week of this season.

'The eyeballs that you see in the promo, the little rolling eyeballs on tracks and stuff, they're going to be integral to the first week.'