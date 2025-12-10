After the short wait, Pokemon Legends Z-A: Mega Dimension is finally here, and fans are excited to hop back in.

The DLC brings an entirely new area to explore, new Mega Evolutions to try, and a new storyline to finish. At the core of the experience, though, is the chance to catch lots of new Pokemon added to the game.

As the game's creature collection is expanded further, there's also an opportunity to catch Shiny variants, but every player knows this takes more work and effort.

How To Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Shiny Pokemon are essentially just colour variants of regular Pokemon. For example, a Shiny Pikachu features a deeper, near-orange colour rather than the usual yellow. Other than the appearance, Shiny variants don't offer increased stats or anything else.

What makes them special is that they're extremely rare. The odds vary per game, but for Pokemon Legend Z-A, the base Shiny odds are 1 in 4,096.

The Pokemon Company shares a deeper understanding of how to catch these special creatures. The basic thing to know about hunting the variant is that it appears in the same areas as its standard-coloured versions. There's no need to explore specific areas, unless you're on the lookout for a certain Shiny.

Shiny Pokemon are easy to spot because of their unique colour, but some variants are more challenging to spot than others. A good example is the Shiny Pikachu, which some players mistake for a regular one because the colour difference isn't too noticeable.

In cases like this, players should listen to a faint 'twinkling' sound that plays when a Shiny is nearby. Shinies will also emit a sparkle whenever the player is nearby.

Once players initiate the battle, it's essential to be careful, as they don't want to knock out the Shiny. Once they knock it out of battle, players will have to look for a new one again. This becomes challenging when players are Shiny farming in a low-level area where their Pokemon are already overleveled.

A good strategy would be to have a Pokemon with the False Swipe attack, which leaves the enemy with 1 HP, thus increasing the chances of a successful catch.

It's also good to use special Poké Balls. For example, Ultra Balls are more effective than regular ones, and Dusk Balls are more effective at night.

Increasing Shiny Encounters In Pokemon Legends: Z-A

A good way to increase the odds of a Shiny encounter is by getting the Shiny Charm. To get this, Arrekz Gaming shares that players will first need to reach level 50 of Mabel's Research.

To do this, players will need to complete different tasks, including filling up the Pokedex, catching Pokemon of various types, and winning a thousand battles against other Pokemon trainers. The Shiny Charm is the highest reward players can get at Mabel's Research, and it's worth it for Shiny hunters.

Even with the Shiny Charm, finding a Shiny is still going to be hard, so players need a bit of patience in case they don't encounter one immediately.

Shiny hunting has always been big for Pokemon fans, and in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Mega Dimension, they now have the chance to do it all over again.