Billie Eilish has received flak on social media after fans called her out for allegedly doing the opposite of what she has been advocating. While the Hit Me Hard and Soft artist has spoken out against the use of AI, billionaires and excessive vinyl sales, she also posted a story featuring an AI-generated male version of herself, collaborated with now-billionaire James Cameron, and released multiple vinyl editions of her album.

On X, a viral post labelled Eilish a 'hypocrite', claiming she 'hates AI, yet posts AI slop', 'hates billionaires, yet works with them' and opposes excessive vinyl variants while releasing '20 variants' of her own album. The post concluded that her 'hypocrisy knows no limit'.

AI Use Discussion

More than 200 artists have recently signed an open letter expressing concern over the 'predatory use of AI' in the music industry. The letter, which is backed by stars including Nicki Minaj and Jon Bon Jovi, warns that technology companies could use artists' work without permission to train AI models, create voice clones and, eventually, replace human musicians.

Eilish and other artists view this as a violation of creators' rights, one that jeopardises the music industry's ecosystem and artists' earnings. They are calling for stronger protections, new laws and clear agreements on consent, credit and remuneration, arguing that AI should serve as a tool rather than a rival to artists.

However, despite her stance, Eilish was among those who took part in a recent trend in which female celebrities appeared as AI-generated male versions of themselves, similar to posts shared by figures such as Hailey Bieber.

Criticising Billionaires With Exceptions?

Following the success of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, Eilish announced she would donate £8.75 million ($11.5 million) from the tour's revenue to climate and food equity initiatives. At the same time, she criticised billionaires for amassing vast wealth, urging them to 'give your money away'.

However, fans raised eyebrows after it emerged that her management was charging what many described as 'outrageous' prices for the tour. Some said they were 'priced out' of tickets, with standing spots costing around £145.

Despite criticising billionaires — including Elon Musk, with some fans speculating she may also have been referring to Taylor Swift — Eilish is collaborating with billionaire filmmaker James Cameron on her concert film.

Physical Album Variants

Eilish has also criticised the business of physical album sales, citing the use of multiple vinyl variants as an example and calling the practice 'so wasteful'. She said it is particularly frustrating for artists who try to live as 'green-friendly' as possible.

The singer added that some of the world's biggest artists release as many as 40 different vinyl versions to boost chart performance and increase profits. Fans speculated that she was referring to Swift after The Tortured Poets Department blocked Eilish's album from reaching No. 1.

At the time, Swift had released 19 physical variants of the album, including CDs, cassettes and vinyl records. While acknowledging that she also sells vinyl, Eilish stressed that her releases are made using recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging. She said the issue is ultimately one of morality, urging the industry to agree on limits that would reduce harm to the environment.

Hypocrisy or Exemptions?

Fans are now questioning whether Eilish's comments were 'performative' and intended to appease her audience. Others on X were more critical, with some branding her 'the fakest in the industry'.

Some also argued that the alleged hypocrisy extends to her brother, Finneas, who reportedly liked a comment describing Swift's music as 'spiritually Israel', despite working with someone they labelled a 'Zionist'.

Either way, the situation highlights how celebrities often shape their own narratives. In Eilish's case, she has set a high moral standard for herself, meaning that every aspect of her actions is now scrutinised against that benchmark.