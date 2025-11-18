Elon Musk has issued a combative response to Billie Eilish after the pop star accused him of refusing to use his vast wealth to help solve global challenges. Eilish, 23, had taken aim at several billionaires in a recent series of Instagram stories, reposting an activist group's breakdown of how Musk's rising fortune and his projected path toward becoming the world's first trillionaire could be redirected to fund humanitarian and environmental efforts. She argued that Musk could eliminate world hunger, protect critically endangered species and contribute to rebuilding war-torn regions if he chose to devote a fraction of his resources.

Musk, 54, reacted on X with a personal swipe, saying Eilish was 'not the sharpest tool in the shed', doubling down on his broader belief that criticism of his wealth is misplaced. The Tesla and SpaceX chief has long defended his philanthropic approach, funnelling donations through the Musk Foundation, which frequently directs funds back into his own scientific and educational projects. Neither Musk nor Eilish responded to requests for further comment, but their public exchange has reignited debate around the responsibilities of ultra-wealthy tech leaders at a time of deepening social and economic inequality.

She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2025

Eilish has been increasingly vocal about the need for high-earning entertainers and business figures to give back, telling an audience at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards that billionaires should 'use their money for good'. She has backed her words with action, pledging £11.5 million from her recent tour to climate organisations. Musk's sharp dismissal of her criticism underscores the widening divide between activists urging systemic change and billionaires defending their financial autonomy, a debate likely to intensify as his wealth continues to soar.