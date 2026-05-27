Billionaire investor and climate activist Tom Steyer has emerged as the dominant financial force in the 2026 California governor's race after pouring unprecedented sums of money into advertising across television, radio, streaming services, and social media. His campaign is now described as one of the most expensive state-level election efforts ever seen in the United States.

According to data compiled by ADImpact, Steyer has already spent or reserved more than $195 million (roughly £145 million) on political advertising ahead of California's June primary election.

The spending total exceeds the advertising budgets of nearly every other gubernatorial campaign in the country this year and has intensified criticism from rivals who argue that massive personal wealth is reshaping the race, per The Washington Post.

Read more Tony Blair Blindsides Keir Starmer by Warning Labour Suffers From 'Infinite Self Delusion' and Will Lose Next Election Tony Blair Blindsides Keir Starmer by Warning Labour Suffers From 'Infinite Self Delusion' and Will Lose Next Election

A Campaign Built Around Constant Visibility

Steyer's strategy has relied heavily on maintaining constant visibility with voters. His advertisements have appeared repeatedly on broadcast television, cable channels, online video platforms and mobile apps throughout the state of California, especially in major media markets such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A Los Angeles Times report indicates that his campaign has also invested heavily in digital outreach and influencer partnerships aimed at younger voters.

The aggressive media strategy has created an environment in which Steyer's messaging is difficult for voters to avoid. Political observers noted that even combined spending from competing campaigns has struggled to match the scale of Steyer's ad blitz.

His nearest Democratic rival, former Biden administration official Xavier Becerra, has reportedly spent 20 times less than Steyer's total advertising budget.

Rivals Accuse Steyer of Trying to 'Buy' the Election

Steyer's enormous self-funded campaign has triggered criticism from opponents across the political spectrum.

Former Congresswoman Katie Porter has repeatedly attacked Steyer's spending, arguing that the race risks becoming dominated by billionaire influence rather than voter engagement. Her campaign wrote, 'She isn't spending hundreds of millions of dollars of personal wealth trying to buy the governor's office.'

At the same time, outside groups and political committees have spent millions attacking Steyer's candidacy.

The Los Angeles Times reported that more than $32 million (around £23.8 million) in outside expenditures had been directed against Steyer, even as he continued to inject hundreds of millions of dollars from his personal fortune into the campaign.

Record Spending Does Not Guarantee Victory

Despite the extraordinary financial advantage, Steyer has not secured a dominant lead in polling. California's 'top-two' primary system means that only the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of political party, creating uncertainty in a crowded field with more than 50 candidates on the ballot.

Previous self-funded campaigns in California produced mixed results. Billionaire businessman Meg Whitman spent $178.5 million (about £132.7 million) during her unsuccessful 2010 gubernatorial campaign, while real estate developer Rick Caruso failed to win the Los Angeles mayoral race after investing more than $100 million (roughly £75 million) of his own money.

Steyer himself previously spent heavily during his 2020 presidential campaign before ending his bid early following disappointing primary results.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2019, Steyer responded directly to criticism that he was attempting to 'buy' the presidency. He said during the interview, 'I don't think that's possible. I'm never going to apologise for succeeding in business. That's America, right?'

As California's unpredictable top-two primary approaches, the race will test whether unprecedented spending can overcome political fragmentation, voter scepticism, and the limits of self-funded ambition. For now, Steyer's bid stands as another high-profile example of how money may shape campaigns — but not necessarily determine their outcome.