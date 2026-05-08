Kirk Bangstad, the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, is facing renewed backlash after controversial social media posts reportedly referencing Donald Trump's death alongside a promised beer promotion resurfaced as he moves forward with a campaign for Wisconsin governor.

The brewery's messaging, including the phrase 'Free beer, all day long, the day he dies', has drawn criticism online and reignited debate over the intersection of politics, business branding and public conduct.

The controversy comes at a pivotal moment as Bangstad attempts to secure ballot access in a competitive political landscape.

Controversial Minocqua Brewing Social Media Posts

The backlash centres on a series of Facebook posts attributed to Minocqua Brewing Company, a business owned by Bangstad. One post stated 'Free beer, all day long, the day he dies', purportedly referring to Donald Trump. The message was part of a wider pattern of politically charged commentary published by the brewery on social media.

Additional posts from the same account included similar promotional language tied to political figures, including references to Rudy Giuliani in a separate buy-one-get-one beer offer. The tone and timing of the posts led to widespread circulation online, with screenshots shared across social media platforms and news discussions amplifying attention on the brewery.

Public Reaction and Backlash Intensifies

The posts prompted strong reactions from users online, with criticism focused on the appropriateness of linking alcohol promotions to the death of public figures.

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Some commenters described the messaging as offensive, while others accused the brewery of deliberately using shock value to generate engagement.

At the same time, supporters of the brewery defended the posts as political satire and free expression.The polarised response quickly turned the issue into a broader debate about the boundaries of political commentary in business branding, particularly for companies with outspoken public profiles.

The controversy has also drawn attention beyond social media, with some users expressing concern about the tone of the posts and tagging law enforcement agencies in online discussions. The reaction highlights the extent to which the messaging has resonated across different audiences.

Wisconsin Governor Campaign and Signature Drive

The backlash is unfolding alongside Bangstad's efforts to enter Wisconsin's gubernatorial race. According to his campaign announcements, he has been seeking approximately 2,000 signatures to secure a place on the ballot, with a limited timeframe to meet state requirements.

Bangstad has framed his campaign as a grassroots effort, encouraging supporters to attend events over consecutive weekends to help gather signatures. His messaging has focused on positioning himself as an alternative to established political candidates, with emphasis on election-related concerns and voter engagement.

In his public statements, Bangstad has also criticised other candidates in the race, arguing that political strategies based on polling rather than voter sentiment are ineffective. His campaign rhetoric has included repeated references to election integrity and political disruption as central themes.

Minocqua Brewing and Political Branding

Minocqua Brewing Company has become closely associated with Bangstad's political views, often using its social media presence to comment on national issues.

The brewery has previously attracted attention for its outspoken posts, particularly those related to Donald Trump and other high-profile political figures.

This blending of political commentary and business identity has contributed to both its popularity among supporters and criticism from detractors. The latest controversy adds to a history of attention surrounding the brand's online activity, which has frequently gone viral in politically charged contexts.

Ongoing Attention as Campaign Develops

As Bangstad continues his campaign for Wisconsin governor, both his political messaging and the public profile of Minocqua Brewing remain under scrutiny. The resurfacing of past posts has ensured continued attention from critics and supporters alike, with discussions ongoing across social media platforms.

The situation places Bangstad at the centre of a wider debate on political expression, business conduct and the role of controversial messaging in public campaigns, as his bid for office progresses.