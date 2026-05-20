President Donald Trump claimed on 20 May 2026 that only divine intervention in vote counting would have delivered him California, a state he lost by more than three million votes in 2024. The off-the-cuff remark, made to reporters outside the White House as he prepared to board Air Force One for Connecticut, instantly lit up social media and renewed scrutiny of his ever-escalating attacks on the state's elections.

Speaking while fielding a question about former reality television star Spencer Pratt's Republican bid for mayor of Los Angeles, Trump pivoted to a sweeping and unsubstantiated critique of California's electoral system, ending with an invocation of Jesus Christ as the only ballot counter he would trust. The exchange was captured on video and circulated widely online within hours.

The Remarks: In Trump's Own Words

The exchange began innocuously enough. A reporter asked Trump whether he saw any of himself in Pratt, a fellow former reality star now running under the MAGA banner. Trump said he would 'like to see him do well' and called Pratt 'a big MAGA person' before pivoting sharply to the state's elections.

'You have a rigged vote out there, that's the problem,' Trump said. 'The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest.'

He then added: 'If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote.'

Trump continued: 'They send out 38 million votes, nobody knows where they're going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess, but disproportionately the Democrats get many more votes. Some get eight votes, they get eight cards. And Republicans have to call in asking "Where's my card?" It's a rigged system.' He concluded: 'California's one of the most dishonest states for voting.'

Trump: If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would've won California because I do great with Hispanics pic.twitter.com/k2qOMsVmNC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 20, 2026

What the Official Record Shows

Trump's claims about California's elections are contradicted by the state's own certified results. According to a press release issued by California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber on 13 December 2024, 16,140,044 Californians voted in the November 2024 general election.

Of those, 13,034,378 ballots were cast by mail, a figure that reflects California's universal vote-by-mail system, under which every active registered voter automatically receives a ballot. Signatures on return envelopes are verified against voter registration records.

Each of California's 58 counties prints, processes, and counts its own ballots independently. The Secretary of State's office does not itself issue, receive, or count any ballot.

Trump received approximately 38 per cent of the California vote, totalling more than six million ballots, a meaningful improvement on his 2020 showing, but still trailing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by over three million votes. California has not voted Republican in a presidential election since 1988.

Trump's claim that ballots are sent to unknown recipients without accountability also conflicts with the Secretary of State's publicly documented processes. Under California law, ballots are mailed only to active registered voters, and voters can track their ballot in real time through the state's 'Where's My Ballot?' system. A voter receiving multiple ballots, the scenario Trump implied, is not a documented feature of the system.

The Hispanic Vote: A More Complex Picture

Trump's insistence that he would have won California because he does 'great with Hispanics' reflects a genuine, if partial, truth that his broader claim then distorts. Nationally, Trump made historic gains with Latino voters in 2024. According to a Pew Research Center analysis published in June 2025, 48 per cent of Latino voters backed Trump, up from 36 per cent in 2020 and 28 per cent in 2016. Nationally, Harris and Trump were separated by just three points among Hispanic voters.

In California specifically, those gains were notable. Trump carried nine of the state's 11 Hispanic-majority counties, including Imperial County, which is more than 80 per cent Hispanic and voted Republican for the first time since 1988. He also crossed 40 per cent in Southern California for the first time since 2004.

But those gains, substantial as they were, did not come close to overcoming California's structural Democratic advantage. The state's overall margin for Harris exceeded three million votes, and Trump's improved Hispanic support was one factor within an electorate of more than 16 million people.

Furthermore, the political landscape has shifted since November 2024. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in April 2026 found that Trump's approval among Latino voters had dropped sharply since his return to the White House, with 70 per cent of Hispanics broadly disapproving of his performance. Among his own 2024 Latino supporters, approval had fallen from 93 per cent in early 2025 to 81 per cent by April 2026, a decline Pew attributed in part to his immigration enforcement policies and tariff agenda.

PEW RESEARCH - Trump Approval



🟢 Approve: 34% (-30)

🔴 Disapprove: 64%



Trump's lowest second term approval

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• White: 43-56 (-13)

• Black: 12-85 (-73)

• Hispanic: 22-74 (-52)

• Asian: 23-75 (-52)

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• Ages 18-29: 24-75 (-51)

• Ages 30-49: 30-68 (-38)

• Ages 50-64:… pic.twitter.com/ao5UkqWlsu — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 1, 2026

A Familiar Pattern Of Disputed Election Claims

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Wednesday's remarks were not the first time Trump has argued that California's elections are corrupt. He has maintained versions of this position across both his 2020 and 2024 campaigns, as well as during his current second term. No court, election authority, or independent audit has substantiated claims of systematic fraud in California's elections.

The state's vote-by-mail system has operated under legislative authorisation since 2021, when California enacted AB 37, making universal vote-by-mail permanent for all future elections.

Trump's invocation of Jesus Christ as a hypothetically trustworthy ballot counter may have been rhetorical flourish, but the underlying allegation, that California's results are fraudulently engineered against Republicans, remains without evidentiary support, as it has throughout the years he has made it.

California, meanwhile, prepares for its June 2026 statewide elections under the same system.