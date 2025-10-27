California Governor Gavin Newsom has confirmed that he is considering a potential run for the United States presidency in the 2028 election. Speaking in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning aired on 26 October 2025, the 58-year-old Democrat said he would decide after the 2026 midterm elections, signalling growing national ambitions beyond his current role.

The revelation has reignited speculation about his political future while drawing renewed public attention to his wife, children, and personal wealth.

Newsom, who has served as California's governor since 2019, has frequently been seen as a leading figure within the Democratic Party. His comments mark the clearest indication yet that he may seek to succeed President Joe Biden and follow Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is also expected to explore a 2028 campaign.

Political Career and 2028 Ambitions

In his CBS interview, Newsom said: 'I'd be lying otherwise,' when asked if he was thinking about a presidential run. He added that any decision would depend on how Democrats perform in the 2026 midterm elections.

A former mayor of San Francisco and lieutenant governor of California, Newsom has long been viewed as a progressive leader advocating for environmental sustainability, mental health reform, and expanded rights for minority communities.

His tenure as governor has seen California take a prominent stance on climate initiatives and technology innovation.

Analysts believe his national profile and vocal criticism of President Donald Trump have positioned him as one of the most recognisable Democratic leaders heading into the next election cycle.

National Strategy and Policy Focus

Recent political actions have further hinted at Newsom's wider ambitions. He is backing Proposition 50, a California ballot measure set for November 2025, that would allow the state to redraw its congressional districts in response to Republican-led redistricting efforts across the country.

Newsom has also filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court challenging tariffs imposed under Trump's administration, arguing they harm California's economy.

His office stated that the tariffs are 'nothing more than a tax on hardworking American families — driving up the cost of groceries, cars, and essential goods.'

Additionally, Newsom has urged Democrats to strengthen engagement with younger voters, particularly young men, noting that conservatives have been more effective in connecting with them through social media and cultural messaging.

Family Life in the Public Eye

Alongside his political rise, Gavin Newsom's personal life has attracted increased attention. His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a filmmaker, activist, and founder of the Representation Project, a non-profit organisation promoting gender equality and challenging stereotypes in media.

She has directed several documentaries, including Miss Representation and The Mask You Live In, both exploring gender roles and societal expectations.

The couple have four children and have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while maintaining a degree of privacy. Jennifer Siebel Newsom frequently participates in public events alongside her husband, advocating for education and mental health initiatives.

Political observers suggest that the family's visibility could become both an advantage and a challenge should Newsom pursue the presidency.

Spotlight on Net Worth and Business Background

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gavin Newsom's net worth is around $30 million (£22.5 million), largely derived from successful ventures in hospitality and the wine industry established before his political career.

He co-founded the PlumpJack Group in the 1990s, which expanded into a series of restaurants, hotels, and wineries across California.

While supporters cite his business success as evidence of leadership and economic understanding, critics have questioned his claims of humble beginnings. A recent New York Post report highlighted his family's long-standing connections to prominent business figures in San Francisco, sparking debate over whether his financial narrative aligns with that of middle-class Americans.

Despite the scrutiny, Newsom's wealth and polished public image continue to reinforce his reputation as one of the most influential and media-savvy Democrats in the United States as he weighs his options for 2028.