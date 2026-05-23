Kamala Harris is quietly weighing another run for the White House in 2028, drawing sold-out crowds on her listening tour and keeping close counsel with a small circle of advisers. But behind closed doors, the picture looks starkly different — and the resistance is coming from people who once fought hardest to put her there.

A sweeping Vanity Fair report published on 21 May 2026, based on interviews with more than two dozen former Harris campaign staffers, White House aides, elected officials, political operatives, and major donors, lays bare a near-universal unease about another Harris campaign. The verdict from those closest to her political world is blunt: she should not run.

'Obviously a Bad Idea'

The quotes gathered by Vanity Fair's Washington correspondent Aidan McLaughlin are striking in both their candour and their consistency. 'No,' one former Harris campaign adviser told the publication. 'It's obviously a bad idea.'

Another former adviser said: 'I have spoken to maybe one person out of a hundred who thinks she should run — whether it's former campaign colleagues, people around DC, or just people around the country who are like, "Oh God, she's not going to run again?"'

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who served as a surrogate during her 2024 campaign, was equally direct. 'No,' he told Vanity Fair, when asked whether Harris should run. A top Harris donor echoed that view: 'I don't think she should run for president.'

One veteran Democratic operative put it in starker terms, saying he had travelled extensively for the midterms and had not encountered 'anybody — anybody — who said, "Boy, I really hope Kamala runs."'

Joe Biden ‘F*CKED’ Kamala Harris — Vanity Fair citing White House aides



‘He F*CKED HER’ pic.twitter.com/nu0PB6KfuH — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2026

Biden's Shadow

Central to the backlash is the question of who bears responsibility for Harris's 2024 defeat to Donald Trump. One former White House aide did not mince words in the Vanity Fair piece, saying: 'Joe Biden f**ked her. He f**ked her. And according to her book, he called her the morning of the debate to be like, "I heard your donors are talking shit about me." He was the f**king worst. He's a prick.'

The sentiment reflects a broader frustration among some Democratic insiders that Harris was handed an impossible situation — inheriting a flailing incumbent's campaign with just 107 days to make her case to the country. Harris herself has argued as much in her memoir, also titled '107 Days', which sold half a million copies in its first week.

Yet others are less forgiving. 'She was at her highest at the beginning of her general election candidacy,' a second former White House aide told Vanity Fair. 'As people got more exposure, support declined as she ran that supposedly great campaign.' That aide noted the same pattern emerged in 2020. 'Both times that she's run, her support has declined as people got exposure.'

The Donor Problem

Beyond the political arguments, Harris faces a significant financial headache. Her 2024 campaign spent a reported $1.5 billion (£1.19 billion) in just three months — a staggering sum that yielded a loss. The appetite among major donors to repeat that exercise appears limited.

'Donors are going to think very heavily about whom they get behind and why,' one Harris bundler told Vanity Fair. 'That's going to be a challenge for her, because I don't think she can make a compelling case for herself behind closed doors with high-end donors and organisations.'

Cuban added that Harris had been 'so completely demonised' that the issue was no longer about her qualifications or ability to govern. 'Certain words and people have been so thoroughly demonised that it's not a question of what they can do,' he said.

Yall know what yall doing. He didn’t literally mean he hooked up with her rather he screwed her over https://t.co/4jVMk16Ys6 — Kenny hendrixx (@1kennethedwards) May 22, 2026

Harris Is Not Ruling It Out

Despite the backlash, Harris has not closed the door. Speaking at Rev Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention in April, she told the crowd: 'Listen, I might, I might. I'm thinking about it.' According to multiple sources, she remains undecided but is 'strongly considering' another run, with people around her actively encouraging it.

Her own advisers are pushing back against the insider scepticism. 'She got more votes than anyone else who's thinking about running,' one current Harris adviser told the publication. 'She has national experience.' Another added: 'I think it's just such a Washington thing to say, "Oh, well, she shouldn't run."'

At a summit in Chicago in late April, Harris herself offered perhaps the most telling signal of her mindset. Asked what she had learned about herself in recent months, she broke into a laugh and said: 'I don't like losing.'

The public fracturing of Harris's own coalition — donors, former aides, and campaign veterans — before she has even announced a run signals how fractured the Democratic Party remains heading into the 2028 cycle. With figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel already building the foundations of their own operations, Harris faces a narrowing window to decide whether she wants to re-enter a race where even her closest allies are urging her to step aside.