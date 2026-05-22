Erika Kirk used a post on X on Wednesday 21 May to give a clear endorsement of Spencer Pratt's bid to become mayor of Los Angeles, praising the reality TV star's unconventional campaign style as 'authentically American' even as he continues to distance himself from Donald Trump's MAGA brand.

The endorsement came after weeks of attention on Kirk's backing and Pratt's surprise pivot from The Hills alumnus to long-shot political hopeful. Kirk, now chief executive of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA following the murder of her husband Charlie Kirk, stepped into the debate as Pratt leaned on viral online adverts and tried to present himself as something other than a standard Republican firebrand or straightforward MAGA loyalist.

Kirk Calls Pratt 'Refreshing'

In her post, Erika Kirk made clear that she sees Spencer Pratt as a citizen stepping up rather than a polished insider. 'See a problem, become a part of the solution,' she wrote on X, describing his campaign as 'authentically American.' She acknowledged that his campaign videos are 'unconventional,' adding that 'that's the point, it's refreshing.'

The endorsement singled out a series of ads Pratt has created or amplified online, many of which have gone viral because they do not resemble standard political spots. Some use AI-generated imagery to mock incumbent mayor Karen Bass and California Democrats, while others turn criticism of Pratt's residency in Los Angeles into a joke rather than a legal rebuttal.

Regardless of the outcome of Spencer Pratt’s race, what he’s doing is authentically American. See a problem, become a part of the solution. His campaign ads are unconventional, but that’s the point; it’s refreshing. Instead of speaking like a career politician, he’s speaking as… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 21, 2026

Rather than criticise him for ignoring the usual rules of political messaging, Kirk embraced the approach. 'Instead of speaking like a career politician, he's speaking as an American who sees and deeply understands how fragile the simple things in life are when leadership fails,' she said. 'This is what this country is all about.'

She then widened her argument, saying she hoped more citizens would enter politics and challenge what she called a failing system. Her message was that 'moments like this inspire more Americans to throw their names into the mix, run for office, get involved and stand up for what makes this country exceptional.'

It read as much like a political statement as an endorsement, with the widow of a prominent right-wing organiser presenting Pratt as proof that outsider politics can still resonate.

Trump Offers Support

The endorsement landed just days after Donald Trump was drawn into the Los Angeles mayoral race. Asked about Pratt by reporters on Wednesday 20 May, the president sounded broadly supportive but carefully avoided going too far.

'I'd like to see him do well, he's a character,' Trump said, before adding: 'I don't know, I don't know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me? ... I heard he does. I heard he's a big MAGA person. He's doing well.'

President Donald Trump says he supports former reality TV star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews.



"Oh, I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," Trump said. "I heard he does. I heard he's a Big MAGA person.… pic.twitter.com/NIFye418GL — LiveNOW from FOX (@livenowfox) May 21, 2026

That comment did not quite match Pratt's own messaging. While he has clearly courted conservative media and attacked California Democrats, he has not openly pinned a MAGA label to his campaign. In response to Trump's remarks, Pratt told TMZ: 'Everybody wants me to succeed because LA is the most important city in the country,' adding: 'The only support I need is from mums that want to feel safe in Los Angeles. I'm laser-focused on that.'

That line captures the image Pratt seems to prefer, one built around local safety and parental concern rather than national partisan politics. Kirk's endorsement fits neatly into that framing, casting him as an 'authentically American' outsider confronting a broken system rather than a loyalist in Trump's orbit.

Trump, meanwhile, quickly shifted from backing Pratt to a familiar grievance about elections. He suggested that even a strong campaign could be derailed by what he called a 'really rigged vote' in deep-blue California, before claiming: 'If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California.' He also said he does 'great with Hispanics' but insisted California is 'a rigged vote' and 'one of the most dishonest states for voting.'

The record does not support those claims. Trump lost California to Kamala Harris in 2024 by 20 percentage points, to Joe Biden in 2020 by 29 points and to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 30 points. None of the major US news networks or courts has found evidence for the systemic fraud he regularly alleges.

Pratt Raises The Stakes

Pratt has also raised the stakes on his own campaign by telling interviewers he will leave Los Angeles if he loses. It is a dramatic pledge, but one that fits his message that the city is at breaking point.

Read more Spencer Pratt Will Make LA Mayoral Race a Reality Show, Sources Say 'The Cameras Will Keep Filming' Spencer Pratt Will Make LA Mayoral Race a Reality Show, Sources Say 'The Cameras Will Keep Filming'

Kirk's backing gives that narrative an extra layer of conservative approval, even as Pratt keeps MAGA at arm's length in public. Her talk of citizens stepping into politics 'unafraid' echoes his own rhetoric about challenging a failing system, while her status as Charlie Kirk's widow signals support from Turning Point USA's orbit.

What remains unclear is whether viral attention, selective Trump sympathy and high-profile backing can translate into actual votes in a city that has long resisted Republican-branded politics at the national level. For now, Erika Kirk has made her position clear, and in a race driven by spectacle, she has decided that Spencer Pratt is, in her words, what 'this country is all about.'

No polling or campaign finance data was cited, and Pratt's support and electoral prospects remain unverified. Until results or hard numbers emerge, claims about his momentum, MAGA ties or political impact in Los Angeles should be treated cautiously.