MacKenzie Scott donated roughly $7.1 billion in 2025 alone, yet her name was missing from the Chronicle of Philanthropy's latest ranking of top donors.

The omission caught many observers off guard, especially because Scott's giving for just one year reportedly exceeded the lifetime charitable donations of her former husband, Jeff Bezos, and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

According to a report, the issue was not the scale of Scott's contributions but the limited public information available about how her organisation, Yield Giving, manages the donations.

Scott has built a reputation for keeping her philanthropy low-profile, rarely discussing it publicly and sharing few operational details. Despite donating billions since her 2019 divorce from Bezos, her wealth has continued to rise alongside Amazon's stock value.

Why MacKenzie Scott Was Missing From The Ranking

The report quoted the Chronicle of Philanthropy as saying that Scott and her representatives did not provide sufficient information about donor-advised funds to justify her inclusion on the publication's Philanthropy 50 list.

The Chronicle stated: 'MacKenzie Scott is among the notable absences on the Philanthropy 50 list. While it is possible she made gifts to her donor-advised funds that would have earned her a spot on the Philanthropy 50, she and her representatives declined to provide such information to the Chronicle.'

The explanation surprised many because Scott's charitable activity in 2025 alone was enormous. Reports said she donated around $7 billion during the year, with major contributions spread across universities, cultural organisations, and relief groups.

Among the reported donations were $80 million to Howard University, $50 million to Virginia State University, and $42 million to Alcorn State University. Spelman College also received $38 million, while the United Negro College Fund was given $70 million. Scott additionally donated $40 million to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and $60 million to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy.

Despite those figures, the Chronicle reportedly could not verify sufficient information about donor-advised fund activity linked to Yield Giving. Scott's organisation does not regularly share extensive details with the media, and Scott herself is known for avoiding public appearances and interviews tied to her philanthropy.

Her approach stands in contrast to many high-profile donors who publicly announce charitable initiatives and regularly discuss the goals behind their giving. Scott's donations, however, have often appeared with little promotion, even when the amounts involved were massive.

The omission became an even bigger talking point because Fortune reported that Scott's donations last year alone surpassed the estimated lifetime charitable giving of Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos combined.

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Scott's Giving Continues To Grow Despite Massive Donations

Since 2019, reports say Scott has donated around $27 billion. That figure comes after she received approximately 4% of Amazon shares as part of her divorce settlement with Jeff Bezos in 2019.

At the time, the stake was reportedly valued between $36 billion and $38 billion. Even after years of large-scale donations, Scott's wealth has continued to grow as Amazon's stock price has risen. Forbes estimates that Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have donated around $4.7 billion over their lifetimes, making Scott's 2025 total alone larger than that combined figure.

Still, Scott has suggested that philanthropy should not be reduced to rankings or headline numbers.

In an essay published in December 2025, she reflected on how generosity is often measured and argued that many forms of giving are overlooked. She wrote that the amount donated is 'a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared in communities this year.'

Scott also questioned whether the true effect of generosity can always be measured in financial terms.

In the same essay, she wrote: 'The potential of peaceful, non-transactional contribution has long been underestimated.'