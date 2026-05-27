Drew Carey has launched a scathing attack on Spencer Pratt's campaign to become mayor of Los Angeles, labelling the former reality star a serial scammer without a soul or moral compass. The 68-year-old comedian and longtime host of The Price Is Right took to Threads to voice his strong disapproval of Pratt's bid to unseat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Pratt, who rose to fame on the MTV series The Hills, responded on X by drawing attention to references to Carey in the Jeffrey Epstein files, escalating the public spat.

Carey Launches Foul-Mouthed Attack on Candidate

In his post, Carey wrote that anyone who votes for or endorses 'Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA' needed to 'get their head out of their ass'. He continued: 'I understand being angry or unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass. F*** this guy already.'

The remarks came amid growing attention on Pratt's unconventional campaign. The 42-year-old has positioned himself as an anti-establishment figure after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the recent wildfires, which he has blamed on failures by city and state Democratic leaders.

As per BBC he announced his run in January and has focused on issues such as homelessness, crime and governance. Pratt has used social media and public appearances to promote his message, drawing both support and scepticism from voters frustrated with ongoing challenges in the city.

Pratt Fires Back Citing Epstein Email

Isn't it weird how the two comedians histrionically lashing out against me are both in the "Epstein files"? What are the odds? https://t.co/ixx9ZK87F9 pic.twitter.com/GGGfDRSRST — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 25, 2026

Pratt dismissed the criticism as a 'weird' rant and fired back on Monday by posting on X: 'Isn't it weird how the two comedians histrionically lashing out against me are both in the 'Epstein files'? What are the odds?' He shared a screenshot of a 2002 email from TV writer Jeff Davis to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Read more Chelsea Handler, Spencer Pratt Feud: The Hills Star Exposes Comedian's Epstein Past After She Slams His LA Mayoral Campaign Chelsea Handler, Spencer Pratt Feud: The Hills Star Exposes Comedian's Epstein Past After She Slams His LA Mayoral Campaign

In the message, Davis said he had dinner with Carey and members of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? cast, and that they discussed their encounter with Maxwell.The post also included a clip from the recent Roast of Kevin Hart in which comedian Shane Gillis referenced Chelsea Handler's attendance at a dinner party hosted by Epstein.

Handler had criticised Pratt's mayoral bid in an Instagram video earlier this month, arguing that a former reality star with no government experience should not be considered a serious candidate. The response came after Carey's remarks attracted coverage in entertainment media.

Los Angeles Mayoral Contest Draws Wider Scrutiny

The exchange has been widely shared on social media platforms, with Instagram posts from verified news accounts recapping Carey's comments and Pratt's response for their followers. Pratt has secured support from several entertainment and sports figures during his campaign.

Observers have noted the race as one of the more unusual in Los Angeles politics in recent years, with Pratt presenting himself as a non-partisan challenger focused on practical city problems. Carey has not been implicated in any wrongdoing connected to Epstein. The email Pratt referenced is among documents released from the Epstein files and available publicly.

As the June primary approaches, the personal tone of the dispute has highlighted the high-profile nature of Pratt's outsider challenge to the incumbent administration. The involvement of prominent comedians has added another layer to discussions about qualifications and experience in the contest.