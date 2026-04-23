In the California governor debate on Wednesday the six candidates tried to make their pitch to voters.

This debate comes in the aftermath of former Representative Eric Swalwell's exit from the race over sexual misconduct allegations.

The candidates who took part were: Steve Hilton, the former Fox News host and director of strategy to former UK prime minister David Cameron; and Chad Bianco, the sheriff of Riverside County – and the four leading Democrats: billionaire Tom Steyer; former health secretary Xavier Becerra; former congresswoman Katie Porter and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

The Candidates Outline Their Vision

Both Republicans and Democrats outlined their vision for the state.

'I'm not like them,' former representative Katie Porter said. 'I'm like you, a mom fighting for a better future for California.'

'We need someone who knows how to govern in a crisis, not someone who's going to need training wheels the moment they walk into the governor's office,' Former AG of California Xavier Becerra said.

Bianco, questioned about his recent decision to seize more than half a million ballots cast in a November special election from county election officials, insisted the probe was a 'very very basic, normal investigation.' Since the state supreme court intervened to halt his investigation, Bianco claimed, 'We're never going to know if our elections are secure.'

Hilton, meanwhile, insisted Trump's endorsement was a strength, even though nearly two-thirds of Californians disapprove of the president. 'It will benefit every Californian to have a governor who is a partner on these issues with the President and his team,' he said.

Candidates Rise After Swalwell's Implosion

Former US Representative Eric Swalwell pulled out of the race last week over sexual misconduct allegations.

'I am suspending my campaign for Governor,' Swalwell posted on X. 'To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's.'

Four women who spoke with CNN 'also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman — including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos. Swalwell has denied the women's allegations.'

'I was pushing him off of me, saying no,' one of the woman told CNN of the incident, which she said happened in 2024 in New York City after she had stopped working in Swalwell's office. 'He didn't stop.'

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office told CNN in a statement Saturday it is 'evaluating whether any alleged criminal conduct occurred within' the Bay Area county, where the same woman accused Swalwell of a separate act of sexual misconduct she said took place in 2019.

The void left by Swalwell after his departure has made it possible for other democrats like Steyer and Beccera to catch up and even lead in some polls.

Democrats Hope to Avoid Disaster

A clear frontrunner has yet emerge as the race has been tightly packed since the start of the race.

Current Governer Gavin Newsom who is termed out from running again has yet to endorse someone in the race.

Democrats have been game-planning in recent months for the possibility that Hilton and Bianco could both advance; locking Dems out of the race in November.

According to the Guardian, 'The state party chair, Rusty Hicks, has been urging low-polling Democrats to exit the race, even though at this late stage their names will still appear on the June ballot, as will Swalwell's. On Monday, Betty Yee, a former state controller, suspended her campaign for governor and endorsed Steyer.'

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, both Democrats, failed to qualify for the debate.