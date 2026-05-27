Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has sharpened his attack on Donald Trump, predicting on a Politicon podcast clip this week that the US president will not finish his second term and may leave the White House after the 2026 midterms.

The veteran Democratic strategist made the remarks in a video published on Tuesday, turning a political forecast into a blunt, profanity-heavy broadside against the president in Washington.

James Carville Wants Trump Humiliated, Not Just Defeated

James Carville, famous from the Bill Clinton years and long cast as the 'Ragin' Cajun' of Democratic politics, went far beyond the usual poll‑watching analysis. In the Politicon video, he told listeners he wanted them to dwell on 'how much we hate the motherf*****', insisting that the country must not simply beat Trump but 'humiliate' him.

'We have to do everything we can to be sure that he is not just defeated, that he is humiliated. That he knows how much this country hates him for what he has done to this country,' he said, before calling for a 'staggering, breathtaking, comprehensive, and total defeat of Trumpism.'

He said he wanted Trump to 'feel not just our hatred, but the hatred that is felt for you all across this country', tying that emotion directly to what he sees as the president's assault on American 'values, hopes, dreams [and] aspirations.'

James Carville Predicts Pressure Could Drive Trump Out

Carville argued that if Democrats retake at least the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, congressional oversight will make Trump's position so intolerable that even he will prefer to leave.

'I think better things are coming,' Carville said. 'Because I think if he has still got his wits about him — and I hope he does — he'll get the f***** out of there and leave, because his life is gonna be so godd**n miserable, he won't know what to do.'

As of this writing, there is no indication from Trump himself or from the White House that resignation is being contemplated, and no official has publicly suggested it as a possibility.

Still, Carville's view is not entirely isolated. Kyle Kondik, managing editor at Sabato's Crystal Ball, told AlterNet that Democrats remain 'favoured to win the House, even though Republicans have helped themselves through redistricting', saying the national environment 'seems like it'll be enough to push Democrats to the majority.'

'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Embraced, Not Denied

Carville also leaned into a label frequently hurled at Trump's critics. Rather than reject accusations of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', he told his audience that the anger driving that phrase should be harnessed to mobilise turnout in November.

'You who are joining me on this podcast, you have it, and I'm proud of you, and you should be proud of yourself,' he said. He has pushed similar lines before, urging Democrats to rally around midterms as a way to 'rein in' what he calls an anti‑democratic presidency.

In earlier comments last year, Carville told supporters they were likely to win the presidency in 2028 and had 'a pretty good chance' of controlling both chambers of Congress, accusing Republicans of using every spell in power to cut taxes for the wealthy and pare back healthcare for the middle class.

A controversial Trump‑era domestic bill, he argued, was 'the most negatively viewed piece of domestic legislation in this century', though he did not provide polling detail beyond that assertion.

Trump's Record Disapproval Mirrors Carville's Warning

The public mood Carville is tapping into is borne out in the numbers he cites. RealClearPolitics' rolling composite now shows Donald Trump's disapproval rating at its highest level of his presidency, while individual polls paint the same picture of deepening discontent.

Trump's disapproval in the RCP average reaches an all-time high for him in either term.



"Trump’s average disapproval rating is now at 58.3 percent—higher than the previous average of 57.9 percent, which he achieved in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection." — Eric J (@EricJafMN) May 26, 2026

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average, referenced in the reports, Trump's disapproval stands at 58.3 per cent, edging past the previous peak of 57.9 per cent recorded in the aftermath of the 6 January Capitol riot in 2021.

One survey published on Tuesday suggested that seven in ten Americans describe themselves as either 'angry' or 'frustrated' with the way the president is handling the economy.

Trump Faces Backlash Over Iran And Rising Costs

The Iran conflict sits at the heart of that dissatisfaction. Since Trump ordered military action on 28 February, thirteen American soldiers have died, the Strait of Hormuz has been blockaded, and petrol prices have soared. Those developments have fed a wider debate over living costs and whether the president grasps the strain on ordinary households.

Trump has not helped his case. Asked whether he considers Americans' financial hardship while pursuing a peace deal with Iran, he replied that he does not, 'not even a little bit.' In another comment, he dismissed the soaring fuel costs as 'peanuts.'

Speaking on 19 May in front of the demolished East Wing, as he promoted plans for a vast new ballroom he had unsuccessfully tried to secure $1 billion (£740 million) in taxpayer funding for, Trump thanked Americans for 'putting up with it for a little while', assuring them 'it won't be much longer.'

Read more Panic in MAGA? Growing Speculation JD Vance Could Skip 2028 Presidential Race Entirely Panic in MAGA? Growing Speculation JD Vance Could Skip 2028 Presidential Race Entirely

On the war itself, he acknowledged that 'everyone tells me [the war] is unpopular', only to contradict himself immediately: 'I think it's very popular.' He added that popularity was secondary, saying he would not allow 'the world [to] be blown up on my watch.'

The White House has not responded to requests for comment on either the polling or Carville's attack.

James Carville has predicted that Donald Trump may leave the White House after the 2026 midterms, saying Democrats should aim for a decisive defeat of Trumpism. His comments come as Trump's disapproval rating has climbed to a record high in recent polling averages.