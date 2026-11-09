Black women won all eight Georgia races highlighted by Rachel Maddow on 3 November, securing seven of the state's eight principal executive offices and a Public Service Commission seat. Maddow linked the victories to 15 years of growing Black female Democratic political talent, calling them 'the fruit of that tree'.

Black Women Win Eight Georgia Races

Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become governor. Penny Brown Reynolds won the secretary of state race, Tanya Miller won the attorney general's race, Katherine Juhan-Arnold became agriculture commissioner and Keisha Sean Waites won insurance commissioner.

Nikki Porcher won the commissioner of labor race, Lydia Powell became state school superintendent and Shelia Edwards won a Public Service Commission seat. Maddow identified all eight as Democratic victories by Black women.

Bottoms will be the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. Reynolds is set to become Georgia's first Black woman elected secretary of state, while Miller will be the first woman and second Black person to serve as attorney general. Powell will be the first Black woman to lead Georgia's public school system.

Bottoms Makes US Political History

Bottoms, Atlanta's former mayor, won after Stacey Abrams' unsuccessful gubernatorial campaigns in 2018 and 2022. Abrams became the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major US political party in 2018, bringing attention to Georgia's changing electorate and voter outreach.

Maddow Highlights 15 Years of Political Progress

During MS NOW's election coverage, Maddow said Georgia had seen Black female Democratic political talent grow over the previous 15 years.

'You have seen Black female Democratic political talent in Georgia growing over the course of this past 15 years, and this is the fruit of that tree', she said.

Abrams' Organising Legacy Comes Into Focus

Political commentator Simone Sanders Townsend explained the organising behind that progress, including efforts associated with Abrams and the New Georgia Project, which Abrams founded in 2013 to register and mobilise underrepresented voters.

Townsend said organisers sought voters who had not previously been reached and encouraged them to recognise their political power. She described progress accumulating across election cycles over many years.

Abrams left the New Georgia Project in 2017, and the organisation closed in 2025. It was one part of the organising efforts Townsend discussed, not the sole explanation for 15 years of political development.

Townsend recalled saying in 2022 that Abrams might not see the fruits of her labour, but someone else would. She connected that observation to Bottoms' victory: 'Stacey Abrams walked so Keisha Lance Bottoms could run'.

Townsend said Bottoms brought voters out independently. Her campaign included outreach beyond Atlanta and attention to issues affecting voters across Georgia.

Seven Executive Offices Change Hands

Seven executive offices will be held by Black women. Democrat Josh McLaurin won lieutenant governor, while Jon Ossoff secured re-election to the US Senate.

The incoming officials will oversee elections, prosecutions, agriculture, insurance, public education and labour. Edwards' commission seat is separate from the executive offices and involves utility regulation.

The results give Black women an unprecedented presence across Georgia's state leadership, placing Maddow's 'fruit of that tree' description in the context of years of political organising.