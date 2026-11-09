Nicki Minaj is at the centre of an unverified deportation rumour after an Instagram post claimed Donald Trump wanted her sent back to Trinidad. The phrase 'Send Her Back to Trinidad' is attached to the rumour, but no authenticated Trump post confirms it.

The Instagram account acknowledged the uncertainty: 'Cannot confirm if this is true or not true! But I'm not complaining'. The caption continued: 'I hope Nicki Minaj is the last person ICE deports before they get defunded or abolished'. That was the original poster's demand, not an announcement of government action or evidence that Minaj faces deportation.

Users Question the Purported Trump Statement

Commenters challenged the claim's authenticity. 'This is def not true but I'LL TAKE IT', one wrote. Another said: 'I know it's fake but it's funny'. Others asked whether it was real or said they hoped it was true.

The supplied material does not establish that Trump published the alleged words. It also provides no evidence that ICE has targeted Minaj or begun removal proceedings. The comments show reactions under that particular post, not confirmation of the rumour or a wider campaign.

Deportation Debate Turns to Minaj's Politics

Some commenters welcomed the possibility of Minaj being deported. 'Please do please deport her. I would love to see that please do it', one wrote. Another said: 'I hope this is true'.

Others linked their reaction to Minaj's support for Trump. 'She played ball for the wrong side, play stupid games win silly prizes', one commenter wrote. The responses suggest her political alignment was part of the discussion, although they cannot establish why every person reacted as they did.

The caption's demand to defund or abolish ICE is separate from those deportation reactions. It came from the original poster; the supplied comments do not establish wider independent calls to dismantle the agency.

Trinidad Users Give Divided Responses

Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States as a child. 'Onika can stay where she is. The Trinidad and Tobago caucus declines', one commenter wrote. Another said: 'DONT BRING HER BACK HERE WE DON'T WANT HER HEREEEEE'.

Others suggested she would be welcomed or treated like royalty if she returned. The remarks add a local dimension but cannot represent Trinidad and Tobago as a whole.

What Is Known About Minaj's Immigration Status

Minaj said in a 2024 livestream that she was not a US citizen. In January 2026, after appearing with Trump at a Washington event, she displayed a gold-coloured card and wrote that she was 'finalizing that citizenship paperwork'.

A White House official later told The New York Times the card was a memento, not an immigration document. A Department of Homeland Security official told Snopes she had been a lawful permanent resident for about two decades.

October 2026 reporting found no public confirmation that Minaj had completed naturalisation. That does not establish that she remains a permanent resident, because individual immigration records are not public. Her immigration history does not verify the rumour, and the supplied material establishes neither a Trump statement nor an ICE action or deportation order.