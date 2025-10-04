The unlikely romance between British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer Billy Ray Cyrus is not just a high-profile love affair: it's becoming a provocative business venture.

Sources indicate that the affectionate duo, who recently went public with a steamy photograph on Easter, are looking to capitalize on their undeniable chemistry by launching a range of joint products, including alluring sleepwear and sexy bedroom sheets.

But this move is driven by more than just romance, according to insiders. While the 60-year-old Austin Powers actress and model is financially sound, the 64-year-old country star is allegedly feeling the pressure to increase his cash flow to maintain their opulent lifestyle.

An unnamed insider told GLOBE Magazine: 'Billy Ray loves to live the good life and so does Liz, but he doesn't have the cash flow to keep them in the style they both desire for any extended time, so he needs to make some serious dough. It makes sense to capitalize on the attention their romance is getting.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

The news comes shortly after the pair made their red carpet debut in Rome, solidifying a relationship that blossomed from a supportive text message following a turbulent time in Cyrus's life.

The Secret Meeting That Sparked A Romance

The couple's connection began on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, where they first encountered each other and established a rapport. Though they shared few scenes, Cyrus admitted there was chemistry between them, noting, 'We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot, and I found it the oddest thing.'

They lost touch after filming wrapped. However, when Billy Ray's marriage to 36-year-old Australian singer Firerose deteriorated after hardly seven months last year, Liz sent him a cordial message. Cyrus, who was struggling emotionally following the divorce from Firerose and the finalisation of his divorce from Tish Cyrus, found the unexpected message 'life-altering.'

He recalled the text, which came from an unknown number, reading: 'Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner.'

Billy Ray's Desperate Need For A Home Run

Since that supportive reconnection, the couple has been inseparable, alternating their residence between Billy Ray's Tennessee home and Liz's estate in the English countryside. The country star, who has pursued several business endeavors over the years, including marketing his own brand of marijuana in 2020, is reportedly desperate for a commercial hit.

The tattler claimed: 'Nothing has been the sort of home run he's wanted, but he's convinced he's just one good idea away from hitting the jackpot. And now that he has Liz in his corner, he's saying they'll do it together.'

Cyrus, who has praised Hurley as a 'smart businesswoman,' compared her to country icon Dolly Parton.

Sex Sells: The New Bedroom Business Plan

The couple's business strategy centres entirely on their much-discussed sex appeal and chemistry. Liz Hurley, who already has a successful bathing suit line, is reportedly 'very keen to work with Billy.'

The source added that there is now 'talk of her expanding to men's suits - maybe even his and hers type things that she and Billy can model together.'

This vision extends to the bedroom. 'He's working out like crazy getting in shape to keep up with her,' the mole concluded. 'Billy Ray wants them to go bigger. He's saying they should do a home line, something they could sell in department stores, and he thinks they should start with sexy bedroom sheets with matching his and hers robes and sleep sets.'

The dynamic team is conceptualizing a range of products, including bed linens, alluring sleepwear, and lingerie.

Will this steamy new business venture be the 'home run' Billy Ray Cyrus is looking for, or is this relationship simply a publicity stunt gone too far? Follow IBTimes UK for all the latest on Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus's controversial new empire.