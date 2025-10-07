BLACKPINK's Jisoo has ignited global speculation after sharing a mysterious teaser that has fuelled speculation of a potential collaboration with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. The teaser, titled Eyes Closed, was posted on 6 October 2025 on Jisoo's official Instagram account, leaving followers questioning who the unidentified male figure beside her could be.

The post immediately went viral, with both BLINKs and Directioners flooding social media to uncover whether this unexpected partnership between the K-pop icon and British pop singer is truly happening.

The Teaser That Started the Speculation

The 30-year-old K-pop star shared an image that showed her alongside that of a man under the caption 'two voices, one orbit. coming soon'. The teaser did not name the featured artist, yet the post's aesthetic and tone strongly hinted at a duet.

Fans quickly began connecting the dots, noting that this could mark Jisoo's return to music after her successful solo EP Amortage earlier this year.

Within hours, #JisooZaynCollab trended on X (formerly Twitter), with users dissecting every visual detail. The teaser's timing also coincides with reports that Jisoo had recently registered Eyes Closed as a new song, suggesting that the release has been in preparation for months.

Why Fans Believe It's Zayn Malik

Online fan communities have been quick to identify Zayn Malik as the mystery collaborator. Several users pointed out the figure's jawline, earrings, and tattoos resemble Zayn's distinct designs.

Comparisons between the teaser stills and the singer's recent photos from his social media accounts appear to strengthen the theory.

Adding fuel to the fire, Zayn told fans in a recent livestream that he was working on something special with 'another cool collaborator', sparking renewed excitement that the unnamed collaborator could be Jisoo.

Industry Reports Hint at a Duet

According to a report from the The Korea Herald, Jisoo is preparing a ballad duet with Zayn Malik, allegedly set for release later this month. Some fans have also spotted Eyes Closed listed under both artists in music metadata, though these credits remain unverified.

If confirmed, the track marks Jisoo's first global collaboration and Zayn's first foray into K-pop, a major crossover moment for both artists.

Recent Activities from Jisoo and Zayn Fuel Theories

The timing of this rumoured collaboration aligns closely with both artists' recent career moves. Jisoo, who had been focusing on acting and solo projects, has hinted at 'a new musical chapter' following her recent acting work. Her management label, Blissoo, has remained tight-lipped on upcoming releases.

Meanwhile, Zayn has been teasing unreleased material in several online sessions. Notably, he was spotted at BLACKPINK's New York concert last year, accompanied by his daughter, which fans now interpret as a possible early connection between the two artists.

What Is Confirmed and What Remains Unknown

Despite the global buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either camp regarding the collaboration. The release date, concept, and production details of Eyes Closed remain unverified. Still, fans across platforms continue to share theories, edits, and possible leaks, keeping the speculation alive.

If proven true, a Jisoo and Zayn Malik collaboration would mark one of the most talked-about pop crossovers of the year, merging the power of K-pop and British pop into one highly anticipated track.