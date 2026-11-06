Blake Lively's beverage business is reportedly winding down, bringing the future of her Betty Buzz mixers and Betty Booze canned cocktails into question five years after she entered the drinks market.

Reporting published on 5 November, citing an unnamed source familiar with the business, said the company behind both brands would cease operations. The development follows reports that several related trademark applications had been abandoned, although the principal Betty Buzz and Betty Booze trademarks remain active.

The reports do not establish a final trading date or when remaining products might disappear from shops. Betty Booze's website remained accessible when checked, displaying its drinks range, shopping links and a retailer finder.

From Sparkling Mixers To Canned Cocktails

Lively launched Betty Buzz in 2021 as a non-alcoholic mixer brand, placing her name behind drinks intended to work both independently and alongside spirits.

The move reflected her interest in entertaining despite not drinking alcohol herself. In a 2021 interview, she explained that she enjoyed the social experience of preparing drinks and bringing people together, even though she disliked alcohol's effects.

Betty Booze followed in 2023, extending the business into ready-to-drink alcoholic cocktails. The range included tequila and bourbon products before expanding into vodka iced teas. Its website describes drinks made with fruit juice, brewed tea and spirits, positioning the recipes around flavour and ingredients.

The expansion also reached major retailers. By 2024, Betty Booze had secured a national distribution partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, helping the brand reach outlets including Whole Foods and Sprouts. Products also appeared at Total Wine & More.

Trademark Changes Raise Questions

Several abandoned applications reportedly concerned beer-based products, non-alcoholic carbonated beverages and other potential offerings. Those applications should not be confused with the existing registrations for the two main brand names.

The distinction matters: the reported wind-down is a claim about the business' operations, while the trademark changes concern particular applications. Active registrations do not establish that a brand will continue trading, just as abandoned applications alone do not establish that a company has closed.

The brands' promotional activity has also slowed. Reporting on 5 November identified 5 April as Betty Buzz's most recent Instagram post and 28 September as Betty Booze's. It also found Betty Buzz unavailable through Amazon and Whole Foods online, while Betty Booze remained listed at Total Wine and some other retailers.

The available reporting does not establish why the business is winding down, how many employees might be affected or whether another operator could acquire either brand. It also does not establish that Lively's widely publicised dispute with Justin Baldoni caused the reported closure.

Her other consumer business, Blake Brown Beauty, remained active according to the same reporting. The beverage reports should therefore not be presented as evidence that all her commercial ventures are closing.

For customers, the immediate picture is a reported wind-down alongside continuing product listings. No final closure timetable has been established in the reporting reviewed.

No Closure Date Announced as Products Remain Listed

The reported wind-down also leaves a distinction between the future of the business and the availability of its remaining products. A retailer listing does not establish whether new batches are being produced, while an accessible website does not confirm that orders can still be fulfilled. Similarly, retaining a trademark does not explain what the company intends to do with that brand.

For now, the reporting supports describing an anticipated end to operations, rather than a completed withdrawal from every shop. Customers should therefore distinguish existing stock listings from any future announcement about production, distribution or the brands' final trading dates.