Khloé Kardashian says she and Kris Jenner found her then-husband Lamar Odom at a hotel sex party involving approximately 20 people, recounting the incident during the 5 November episode of The Kardashians.

The mother and daughter described going to the hotel after receiving information about Odom's whereabouts during his struggles with substance use. According to their account, Khloé's security entered the room before she confronted those inside and Kris gathered drugs into the rubbish.

Their comments concern an incident from years earlier, rather than a recent encounter. The episode's reported account does not establish its precise date or identify the hotel.

A Search for Odom Ends in a Hotel Room

Kris recalled that they had gone looking for Odom with the intention of bringing him out of the situation. She described believing he was being held against his will, although that was her recollection of their thinking, not an independently established account of what was happening.

Khloé described a different scene once they entered.

'There were 20 people in the room,' she said, recalling a group sexual encounter. She also said she told people to leave. Kris described clearing away drugs during the confrontation.

The conversation took place during a sleepover with Kim Kardashian and her The Fifth Wheel co-stars Fortune Feimster, Brenda Song and Nikki Glaser.

Khloé also recalled becoming physically aggressive. 'I just lunge and start swinging, beating people up,' she said, while describing her mother gathering drugs into rubbish bags in the bathroom. These details remain Khloé's account of her own actions and what she says she witnessed.

A Separate Incident From the 2015 Overdose

The hotel story should not be confused with Odom's widely reported medical emergency in October 2015, when he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel.

Khloé had initially filed for divorce in December 2013. Following his hospitalisation, she withdrew the pending divorce proceedings while helping with his care. At the time, she explained that the decision concerned his medical circumstances rather than a romantic reconciliation.

She subsequently filed again in 2016. A judge finalised their divorce that December, ending the marriage they had entered in 2009. Their separation had therefore unfolded over several years, with the medical crisis interrupting the original divorce process.

Group Sex and Hard Drugs

That chronology provides context for the relationship, but it does not establish when the hotel encounter described in the new episode occurred.

During the episode, Khloé linked the recollection to what she would rule out in a future relationship, including group sex and hard drugs. Her comments followed earlier discussions on the programme about wanting a partner she could trust and feel safe with.

Odom's representative had not responded to a request for comment in the initial coverage of the episode. No response to this specific account was included in the reporting reviewed.

The newly aired conversation adds Khloé and Kris's recollections to the public account of that period. It does not independently verify the encounter, identify the other people involved or establish that Odom was being detained against his will.