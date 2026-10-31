Hello Sunshine, the production company founded by Reese Witherspoon, has laid off about half its workforce, roughly 30 people, barely a fortnight after she and French media group Mediawan agreed a deal to buy it back from Candle Media.

The cuts were made on Friday, according to TheWrap and other US entertainment outlets. Hello Sunshine declined to comment, and no internal memo has been made public. Based on the number of roles axed, the company is understood to have employed around 60 people before the layoffs.

The reductions reflect a shift away from the direct to consumer ventures that expanded under Candle Media, which tried to turn fans into customers for lifestyle products, subscriptions and merchandise recommended by Witherspoon.

The remaining staff will focus on film and television, Reese's Book Club, and the social media marketing and partnerships linked to them. It is not clear which individual roles or departments were affected beyond the direct to consumer division.

Buyback at a Fraction of the 2021 Price

Witherspoon and Mediawan announced the buyback on 13 October. Neither side has disclosed the price, but Axios reported that it was in the low to mid eight figures, far below the $900 million (£764 million) valuation placed on Hello Sunshine in 2021, when Candle Media took a majority stake.

In a joint announcement, Witherspoon and Mediawan said the partnership would allow Hello Sunshine to explore a broader range of narrative formats and distribution models.

Candle Media, backed by private equity group Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, declined to comment on the price. Industry sources have suggested the sale leaves it with a sizeable loss, but no figures have been confirmed.

Witherspoon, 50, founded Hello Sunshine in 2016 with backing from Peter Chernin's investment firm, The Chernin Group. She described Mediawan as 'the perfect home for this new media landscape' and called the deal a 'homecoming'. She said she was investing alongside Mediawan and joining founder Pierre Antoine Capton and his teams.

Mediawan, based in Paris, has bought a series of independent studios, including Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, Chernin Entertainment and See Saw Films.

Hello Sunshine Refocuses After Streaming Boom

Hello Sunshine built its reputation on female led, book to screen dramas, among them Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & the Six and Apple's The Morning Show. Reese's Book Club, which the company says reaches 6.2 million readers, is a core pillar of the business.

Candle Media was formed in 2021 with Blackstone backing and bought a number of businesses during the streaming boom. Axios said the Hello Sunshine sale reflected Candle's shift away from its original plan to build an integrated media company that could eventually be sold or floated.

Blackstone had earlier carried out a strategic review of Candle's businesses, according to previous reports, and Candle has since looked at selling individual companies. Streaming services have also tightened content budgets, leaving many production companies valued during the boom looking expensive, according to industry observers.

The figures for the layoffs and the buyback price come from industry sources and have not been confirmed by Hello Sunshine, Mediawan or Candle Media.

Hello Sunshine is now one of the production companies under Mediawan's umbrella, and its smaller team will be expected to rebuild around the film, television and book club operations that established its brand.