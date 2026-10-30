Meghan Markle's hopes of a high-profile Netflix acting comeback have faltered again after talks over a role in Guy Ritchie's hit crime drama 'The Gentlemen' collapsed, just as the streaming giant ended its business partnership with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex have accused Netflix of using her name to drum up publicity for the show, claiming the streamer profited from speculation about her potential casting while discussions were still at a very early stage.

A source close to the Sussexes told The Telegraph that some members of Meghan's camp believed reports of her possible involvement were deliberately circulated to attract attention to the show's second season.

This masterchef junior australia guy is a complete idiot. Now he is blaming Netflix for meghan markle's failure? hahaha @masterchefau pic.twitter.com/UV51n1GUzm — Paula Matanovich © (@paulamatanovich) October 28, 2026

'It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you're "in conversation" with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along,' the source alleged.

The insider claimed the episode had left 'a bit of a sour taste' among the Sussex camp, adding that Netflix had benefited from the publicity.

Meghan Markle's Guy Ritchie Casting Rumours Collapse

Meghan was reportedly considered for a role in the third season of 'The Gentlemen', the British crime drama created by Guy Ritchie and starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.

The discussions did not develop into a confirmed casting agreement. Deadline described them as being in the 'very early stages', while The Hollywood Reporter reported that the proposed character was still being written.

Netflix's UK scripted chief, Manda Levin, was asked about Meghan's possible involvement at the Edinburgh TV Festival on 26 August. She replied: 'All bets are off.'

In an interview with Town & Country published on 2 September, Theo James described the reports as 'mainly a lot of hot air'.

Meghan is now reportedly no longer in talks to join the production. A source close to the production told The Times: 'This is not a show in need of stunt casting.'

The Gentlemen's Viewing Figures Add Another Twist

The publicity allegations have attracted additional attention because the second season's UK debut recorded lower viewing figures than its predecessor.

According to figures supplied by audience measurement body Barb and reported by Deadline, the first episode attracted three million British viewers during its first seven days, compared with 3.5 million for the first season's debut in 2024. That represented a decline of approximately 15 per cent, or 500,000 viewers.

The figures provide context for the Sussex camp's allegations, although they do not establish that Netflix deliberately used the casting rumours as a promotional tactic. The streamer had already commissioned a third season of the Guy Ritchie production.

Meghan Loses Netflix Ally as Leadership Changes

The controversy comes amid a major shake-up at Netflix. Bela Bajaria, the company's former chief content officer, left after nearly a decade, with Peter Rice taking over the position on 26 October 2026.

Bajaria had previously praised Harry and Meghan's projects and was credited by the Duchess with recognising the television potential of her lifestyle interests.

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that her departure meant Meghan's 'previous safety net is gone'.

Commentator Kinsey Schofield also questioned whether the Sussexes' relationship with Netflix had deteriorated, suggesting that the public criticism from Meghan's circle reflected a growing lack of confidence in the partnership.

As Ever Split Adds to Meghan's Netflix Troubles

In March 2026, Netflix and Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, confirmed the end of their business partnership.

The brand, which launched in April 2025 alongside 'With Love, Meghan', said it had experienced 'meaningful and rapid growth' and was ready to stand independently. Netflix described the separation as something that had always been intended.

Netflix's engagement report recorded two million views for the second season of Meghan's lifestyle programme between July and December 2025, placing it 1,224th among programmes in the report.

The As Ever separation did not end the Sussexes' wider relationship with Netflix. Archewell Productions retained its multi-year first-look agreement, announced in August 2025, giving the streamer the opportunity to consider the couple's film and television projects.

Meghan's Acting Comeback Faces Fresh Questions

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan played Rachel Zane in 'Suits' for seven seasons. She subsequently said she was 'done' with acting in a 2022 Variety interview.

She has since filmed a cameo in the upcoming film 'Close Personal Friends', while reports suggest she and Harry have been exploring further opportunities.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich questioned why Meghan had not addressed the casting speculation sooner. Schofield, meanwhile, argued that royal connections could open doors but would not guarantee acting success.

Broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner praised Meghan's performance in 'Suits' and suggested she could bring considerable value to another production.