Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are on the same page about their wedding plans, as neither of them wants a big function for their special day.

According to a report in People, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani want to celebrate their wedding as an intimate affair with their close friends and family. A source close to Stefani told the outlet: "Neither wants a big wedding," adding that the ceremony will likely center around a small circle of friends and family.

The source also said that the couple who have been dating for around five years will tie the knot sooner rather than later.

Shelton proposed to the "No Doubt" hitmaker last month in Oklahoma, where he owns a ranch. The couple has been staying there since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic with Stefani's three children whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

It was earlier reported that the country crooner asked for his fiancee's dad Dennis Stefani's blessings before he popped the question. The People magazine source has now revealed that the 44-year-old even sought the approval of Stefani's sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, as family has always been important to the couple.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise," the insider said.

"The Voice" coaches met each other on the sets of the musical reality show in 2015, the same year when both of them went through divorces. While Stefani had announced her split from Gavin Rossdale after two decades of being together, Shelton had finalised his divorce with Miranda Lambert. The source said that Stefani "had a hard time seeing herself dating again" after her divorce, but Shelton soon became "everything she could have ever asked for and more."

The insider added that the 51-year-old "loves sharing her life" with the "Happy Anywhere" singer, who "gives Gwen so many things that were missing from her life for years."