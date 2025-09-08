The Blood Moon, a total lunar eclipse, occurred on 7 September 2025 and lasted for over an hour. The eclipse, which turned the Moon a striking red, was visible across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, while the United States largely missed the spectacle, save for a few glimpses in Hawai'i.

Despite the lack of visibility across the mainland US, livestreams allowed millions to follow the rare event online. The lunar eclipse drew global attention for both its astronomical significance and its symbolic role in modern spiritual rituals.

When and Where the Blood Moon Occurred

The eclipse began at 15:28 UTC, with the partial phase starting at 16:27 UTC. Totality lasted from 17:30 to 18:53 UTC, peaking at 18:11 UTC. The best views were enjoyed across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

In Hawai'i, only the faint penumbral phase was visible before moonset. Across the mainland United States, the Moon had already set, leaving Americans to rely on livestreams hosted by outlets such as Timeanddate and astronomy channels.

The total phase of the eclipse lasted around 82 minutes, making it one of the longer eclipses in recent years.

The Science Behind the 'Blood Moon'

The term 'Blood Moon' refers to the reddish appearance of the Moon during totality. This occurs when the Earth's atmosphere filters sunlight, scattering blue wavelengths and bending the remaining red light into the shadow that falls on the Moon.

Astronomers use the Danjon scale, which ranges from L=0 (very dark) to L=4 (bright copper red), to classify the brightness of an eclipse. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye, without the need for protective glasses.

The next total lunar eclipse visible across the US is expected on 2-3 March 2026.

Cultural Significance and Modern Rituals

Lunar eclipses have been steeped in myths and symbolism. In modern spiritual and cultural circles, the Blood Moon is regarded as a moment for renewal, closure and transformation. Popular practices include meditation, journalling, cleansing rituals and symbolic acts such as writing intentions.

On social media, many discussed collecting 'moon water' by leaving jars of water under the eclipse light, although experts stress this has no scientific or health value. Such rituals remain belief-based, with astronomers emphasising the event's natural and predictable origins.

The Do's of Blood Moon Rituals

Observers of the September 2025 lunar eclipse were encouraged to engage in harmless and reflective practices.

Set intentions and journal: Many use the eclipse as a time to write down goals or reflect on personal growth.

Meditate or practise mindfulness: A quiet session of meditation or breathwork can complement the experience.

Observe and record: Tracking the colour and brightness provides an engaging way to interact with the eclipse and contribute to citizen science.

Capture the moment: For regions under visibility, cameras, binoculars and telescopes enhanced the view.

Use livestreams: For viewers in the US and other non-visible regions, online streams offered a front-row seat to the Blood Moon.

The Don'ts of Blood Moon Rituals

Experts advise avoiding practices based on misinformation or unsafe behaviour.