The world is set for a breathtaking celestial show tonight as a full moon total lunar eclipse transforms the sky into a glowing Blood Moon.

The rare event will bathe the heavens in shades of deep red, dazzling viewers across Asia, Western Australia, parts of Europe, Africa, New Zealand and the Pacific.

While the Americas will miss out, global fascination is surging as skywatchers marvel at just how uncommon a full moon lunar eclipse truly is.

What Is a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse?

A full moon total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow fully over the lunar surface. Unlike a solar eclipse, this event can be viewed safely with the naked eye.

The red colour seen during totality, often called a Blood Moon, is caused by the Earth's atmosphere filtering sunlight. While blue wavelengths are scattered, red and orange light bend towards the Moon, giving it its coppery hue.

This scientific effect is known as Rayleigh scattering, the same process that makes sunsets appear red.

Timings and Global Visibility

The penumbral phase of the eclipse will begin at 11:28 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the partial umbral phase at 12:27 p.m. Eastern Time.

Totality will peak at around 2:12 p.m. Eastern Time and will last for approximately 82 minutes.

In total, the eclipse will unfold over more than three hours. Observers in Asia and Oceania will have the best chance of witnessing the event in its entirety.

Those in Europe and Africa will see parts of the eclipse during moonrise, while visibility in the Americas will be absent altogether.

According to Space, tonight's total lunar eclipse will be visible across Europe, Asia and western Australia, while being completely unobservable in the Americas.

For viewers in North America, the next opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse will be on 2–3 March 2026.

Tonight the sky will witness a breathtaking view 🌕✨

Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) visible worldwide 🌍



⏰ Time (BST):

9:27 PM – Begins

11:30 PM – Total Eclipse

12:11 AM – Peak

2:56 AM – Ends



How Rare Is a Blood Moon?

Lunar eclipses are not unusual, occurring several times each decade. However, total lunar eclipses are less frequent than partial or penumbral events, making them more noteworthy.

This year is unique because it will feature two total lunar eclipses: the first on 13–14 March, visible across the Americas, and this second event this September.

Having two total lunar eclipses within a single year is uncommon, and global visibility patterns mean that some regions may go years without seeing one.

Astronomers have also highlighted that this eclipse is part of a larger cycle known as a tetrad, in which four significant lunar eclipses occur in sequence.

Why This Weekend's Eclipse Stands Out

This weekend's event coincides with the Corn Moon, the traditional name for September's full moon, linked to harvest season in North America.

The combination of a seasonal full moon with a total lunar eclipse makes this Blood Moon particularly symbolic.

The length of totality, lasting over an hour, also distinguishes this eclipse. Atmospheric conditions such as dust, smoke or volcanic particles could deepen the intensity of the red colour, making it appear darker than usual.

Worldwide searches and social media interest have spiked as observers prepare to capture images of the event.

Amateur astronomers and photographers are expected to share striking shots of the Moon as it shifts through shadow phases.

Cultural and Astrological Significance

Throughout history, Blood Moons have been linked to myths, legends and superstitions. In many cultures, eclipses were seen as omens or warnings.

Today, the event carries both scientific fascination and astrological interest.

Astrologers note that the September eclipse takes place in the zodiac sign Pisces, often associated with transformation and emotional healing.

For many, this adds an extra layer of intrigue to the night sky spectacle.

Preparing to Watch the Eclipse

For those in regions where the eclipse is visible, no special equipment is required. A clear view of the horizon away from artificial lights will provide the best experience.

Binoculars or small telescopes can enhance the details of the Moon's surface during the phases.

Photographers are advised to use tripods and long exposures to capture the gradual changes in light and colour. For those unable to see the event directly, space agencies, observatories and media outlets will stream the eclipse live online.