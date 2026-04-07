For millions of Americans approaching retirement, Social Security remains the financial backbone of later life. Yet an astonishing number of people are leaving money behind.

One of the least understood rules in the system concerns divorced spouses. Even after a marriage ends, the financial link through Social Security can remain intact. The problem is simple. Most people do not know the rule exists.

Recent surveys suggest the knowledge gap is wide. Half of American adults wrongly believe that divorced individuals cannot claim Social Security benefits based on an ex-spouse's earnings. That misunderstanding could cost retirees thousands of dollars every year. For some, it could mean the difference between financial comfort and constant worry.

The Surprising Truth About Spousal Social Security Benefits

Social Security was designed not only for workers but also for spouses. In simple terms, a husband or wife may claim benefits based on their partner's work record. Even if the spouse never worked. Under standard rules, a spouse can receive up to 50 percent of their partner's primary insurance amount. That figure refers to the monthly benefit a worker receives when they claim Social Security at full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. To qualify, three basic conditions must apply:

The couple must have been married for at least one year

The spouse claiming must be at least 62 years old

The working partner must already be receiving Social Security retirement benefits

When both partners have their own work records, the system simply pays whichever benefit is higher. But this is where things get even more interesting.

The Divorce Rule Few People Understand

Divorce does not always end Social Security eligibility. A divorced spouse may still claim benefits based on their former partner's work record if several conditions are met. The rules are clear:

The marriage must have lasted at least 10 years

The divorced spouse must be at least 62 years old

The divorced spouse must not have remarried

The divorce must have been final for at least two years

If these conditions apply, the divorced partner may receive Social Security benefits based on the ex-spouse's earnings. And here is the crucial point. The ex-partner does not lose any money.

Your Ex Will Never Know

One fear stops many people from claiming these benefits. They believe it will affect their former spouse's payments. That fear is completely unfounded.

When a divorced spouse claims Social Security on an ex-partner's record, the payment comes from the Social Security system itself. It does not reduce the ex-partner's benefit. The former spouse will not even be notified. In other words, the claim happens quietly and independently. Yet many retirees never file for these benefits because they worry about creating conflict or financial harm.

Timing Matters More Than People Realise

Claiming Social Security is not simply about eligibility. Timing can change how much money you receive. Spousal benefits reach their maximum at full retirement age. That is currently 67 for those born in 1960 or later. At that point, the payment can equal 50 percent of the worker's benefit.

But claiming early comes at a cost. A spouse who claims at 62, the earliest possible age, receives roughly 32.5 percent instead of the full 50 percent. The difference may seem small at first glance. Over a long retirement, however, it can add up to tens of thousands of dollars. Unlike worker benefits, spousal benefits do not increase after full retirement age. Waiting beyond 67 will not raise the payment.

One Rule That Catches Many Couples Off Guard

There is another rule that often surprises retirees. A person cannot claim spousal benefits while delaying their own worker benefits to grow larger. When someone applies for Social Security retirement payments, the application automatically covers both benefits. The system then pays whichever amount is higher.

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This rule prevents people from collecting spousal payments while letting their own benefit increase until age 70. However, survivor benefits follow different rules. A widow or widower may claim survivor benefits first while allowing their own worker benefits to grow.

A Costly Mistake Too Many Retirees Make

Social Security remains one of the most complex government programmes in the US. Many people assume the system will automatically deliver the best possible benefit. It does not. The burden of understanding the rules falls on the claimant.

For divorced Americans in particular, that lack of knowledge can be expensive. Thousands of dollars in potential retirement income often remain unclaimed. Yet the solution is surprisingly simple.

Know the rules.

Check your eligibility.

And never assume divorce erases your right to benefits. Because in many cases, the financial connection from a long marriage does not disappear at all. It quietly follows you into retirement.