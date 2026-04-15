Amazon is facing a class action lawsuit in the United States alleging that older Fire TV Stick devices were left effectively unusable after software support was discontinued, raising questions over whether consumers were indirectly pushed to upgrade to newer models.

The complaint claims that first- and second-generation devices experienced severe performance decline following the end of software updates, despite being marketed as long-term streaming solutions offering instant access to major entertainment platforms.

Lawsuit Alleges Devices Became Unusable After Support Ended

The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Bill Merewhuader, accuses Amazon of discontinuing or limiting software support for early Fire TV Stick devices, resulting in what the complaint describes as a loss of core functionality, according to Top Class Actions.

According to the filing, first-generation devices lost official support in December 2022, while second-generation models were discontinued shortly afterwards.

The lawsuit claims that Amazon had previously suggested software support would continue until around 2024, creating expectations among consumers that the devices would remain fully functional for a longer period.

Instead, users allegedly experienced increasing instability, slower performance, and reduced usability once updates stopped.

'Bricking' Allegations and Software Tethering Claims

Central to the case is the allegation that Amazon's actions effectively rendered devices inoperable, a process described in the complaint as 'bricking'. While the hardware itself remained intact, the lawsuit argues that the lack of ongoing software support meant the devices could no longer perform their primary function as streaming platforms.

The filing also introduces the concept of 'software tethering', which refers to products whose performance depends on continued software updates controlled by the manufacturer.

It alleges that Amazon retained the ability to limit or remove features after purchase, effectively reducing the lifespan of devices already sold to consumers.

The complaint argues that this structure gave Amazon ongoing control over device performance, even after the point of sale, and that this control was used in a way that significantly affected usability for older Fire TV Stick owners.

Consumers Report Performance Decline and Forced Upgrades

According to the lawsuit, users began reporting noticeable performance issues within a few years of purchase. These included slow interface response times, buffering during streaming, and compatibility problems with updated apps and services.

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Merewhuader states that he purchased two second-generation Fire TV Stick devices in 2018, but experienced worsening performance over time.

He claims that by 2024 both devices had become effectively unusable, forcing him to purchase newer versions in order to continue accessing streaming services.

The filing alleges that Amazon did not offer refunds or compensation to affected users and instead continued to promote newer Fire TV Stick models, which plaintiffs argue encouraged replacement purchases rather than repair or continued support.

Legal Claims Under Consumer Protection Laws

The class action brings claims under California consumer protection statutes, as well as allegations of breach of contract and related violations. It seeks to represent a nationwide group of consumers who purchased first- or second-generation Fire TV Stick devices, along with a California subclass.

The lawsuit requests damages, restitution, injunctive relief and attorneys' fees, and asks the court to require compensation for users who were allegedly affected by the loss of functionality.

At the centre of the legal argument is whether Amazon adequately disclosed the extent to which software support was essential to maintaining device performance, and whether the reduction in updates effectively shortened the usable lifespan of the product.

Broader Concerns Over Software-Dependent Devices

The case adds to ongoing debate around the longevity of connected consumer electronics that rely heavily on software updates to maintain functionality. Consumer advocates have previously raised concerns that software-controlled devices may degrade over time if manufacturers reduce or withdraw support.

The lawsuit also references wider regulatory discussions about whether companies can alter or restrict product performance through post-sale software updates. These concerns have become increasingly relevant as more household devices depend on cloud services and continuous software maintenance to operate effectively.