A newly released police body-camera video showing the calm arrest of an Oklahoma teenager accused of multiple violent sexual assaults has ignited national outrage, after he received no prison time despite facing several felony charges.

Jesse Butler, now 18, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree rape, sexual battery and assault by strangulation. Prosecutors said he faced a possible 78-year sentence, but the punishment was fully suspended, allowing him to remain free under juvenile supervision until age 19 if he meets court-ordered rehabilitation conditions.

The case has drawn anger from victims' families and the wider public, who argue the justice system has failed survivors and shown leniency to the son of a former Oklahoma State University athletics official.

Victims' Families Say Justice System 'Failed'

One mother told KOCO that seeing her daughter battle both trauma and disbelief from institutions has been devastating.

'As a mom, I never thought I'd have to watch my daughter fight this kind of battle, one where she had to prove she was the victim, over and over again, while the system made excuse after excuse for the person who hurt her,' she said. She added that the outcome left her feeling the justice system 'failed' her child.

Victim impact statements described harrowing abuse. One survivor wrote: 'You didn't just strangle me with your hands — you strangled my voice, my joy, my ability to feel safe in my own body.'

A police affidavit reviewed by US media detailed violent allegations, including one incident where a doctor told a victim she could have died if the strangulation had lasted seconds longer.

Calm Arrest Footage Sparks Further Debate

The newly released arrest footage shows officers calmly approaching Butler's Stillwater home last year. Butler's mother answers the door and is heard telling police, 'We're ready to tell our story too,' before calling her son.

When officers explain they are serving a warrant, Butler stands silently as they place him in handcuffs. His mother questions the restraints: 'You have to put him in handcuffs?'

Officers reply that they must follow procedure, adding, 'You shouldn't be there very long.'

The tone of the video, with soft voices, reassurance and Butler's composed demeanour, has drawn criticism from those who say it stands in stark contrast to the gravity of the charges.

His mother is heard encouraging him as he is escorted away: 'I'll get you out... Rick knows about this, Candy's on this, Dad's on his way. We're coming to get you... say your prayers.'

As he leaves, she adds, 'Awful experience for a child.'

Many online commentators argued the footage underscored privilege and the perceived difference in treatment compared with other defendants, particularly young offenders of colour.

Youthful Offender Law Under Scrutiny

Prosecutors defended the decision to apply Oklahoma's youthful offender statute, stressing Butler was 17 at the time of the assaults. The Payne County District Attorney's Office said the law allows close monitoring and therapy until the defendant turns 19, adding that it 'gives him a chance for rehabilitation while still holding him accountable.'

They added that the law 'does not erase the crimes or minimise their impact.'

Under the terms, Butler must complete counselling, therapy, more than 100 hours of community service, daily check-ins, weekly sessions, a curfew and no social media use. Any violation could trigger the lengthy prison sentence.

Critics argue the outcome is too lenient given the severity of the allegations.

Political Response and Protest Calls

State Representative Justin 'JJ' Humphrey, a Republican vocal on criminal justice issues, condemned the sentence as 'unacceptable.'

'If that don't set you on fire, your wood's wet,' he told Fox News Digital. 'You've got a bad deal. That sets me on fire.'

Humphrey said he plans to seek a grand jury review, warning that public confidence in the justice system is at risk.

Victims' advocates have echoed that view, calling for reforms to ensure violent sexual crimes are not eligible for suspended sentences under youth statutes.

Community Reaction: Anger and Calls for Change

The response has been intense online, with many questioning why a teen accused of repeated violent offences avoided jail. Some pointed to Butler's family connections — his father, Mack Butler, is a former director of football operations at OSU — suggesting privilege may have played a role. Others stressed that while rehabilitation is important, it should not come at the expense of community safety or victims' trauma.

One commenter wrote: 'If you can plead to strangling young women and walk free, what does that say to survivors?'

Butler remains under supervision until his 19th birthday. His next court review is set for 8 December.