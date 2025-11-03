KEY POINTS Influencer Gracie Bon said a simple 'hola' DM led to private flights, exclusive parties, and travel together with Drake.

Despite the luxury, Bon says she 'wanted more' than wealth and attention, calling the lifestyle 'a cage'.

Panamanian model and influencer Gracie Bon is pulling back the velvet curtain on what she describes as a short-lived but emotionally intense 'situationship' with global superstar Drake, revealing she ultimately walked away, even blocking him, because 'luxury isn't love'.

In a candid interview on La Casa de Alotoke 2, Bon claimed her private romance with the rapper began around 2020, after she sent him a simple DM during the height of his Certified Lover Boy era. The message? Just 'hola'.

'I liked him as an artist,' she said. 'I sent him a message. I said "hola," and two minutes after, something had happened, we gave each other a follow.'

According to Bon, the interaction quickly turned into private conversations and travel, even while she was still married at the time, something she says she later regretted.

'We were already having conversations and it evolved into what ended up becoming the most insane moment in my career,' she shared.

From Instagram DMs to Private Jets

Bon claimed Drake was attentive and affectionate during their early connection. 'A plane came for me,' she revealed, alleging that the rapper flew her to meet him, including a trip tied to his 'Drake Nocta' launch celebration.

The influencer described whirlwind moments filled with glamour — private jet travel, backstage access, champagne-soaked parties — but said the lifestyle was not enough to sustain emotional connection.

'He can offer money, luxuries, comforts to you, but he cannot offer true love, true attention to you,' she said.

Bon even suggested she met Drake's mother and son, describing the rapper as 'very handsome', 'trustworthy' and 'good' during their first in-person meeting at the Estéreo Picnic festival in Colombia in 2022.

Still, she emphasised that while it may have looked like a fairytale online, the reality was far more complicated.

'Not My Romance But His'

Bon reflected on the emotional toll of dating someone at Drake's level of fame and freedom.

'I mean, you shouldn't have been with Drake; that's not something I am proud of,' she admitted. 'I understood it was not my romance, but his.'

She hinted that issues began when she realised their connection came with conditions, and some competition.

'He had packed the party with women,' Bon recalled of one event. 'His motives had been as untamed as needed or whatever I wasn't ready to discuss on the radio.'

The turning point came when she hit emotional overload.

'What had happened next killed everything in me,' she said. 'I blocked him.'

Why She Walked Away

Bon framed the end of the relationship as a personal awakening rather than a dramatic scandal.

'The romanticised lover is a ghost,' she said. 'The private jet is a cage. And the fan is a whistleblower.'

It wasn't wealth or influence she was chasing but real emotional connection.

'Luxury isn't love and I wanted more,' she explained. 'I wasn't here for the lifestyle. I wanted something real, and it wasn't real.'

A Warning Behind The Glamour

Unlike many influencers who brag about A-list proximity, Bon said she hoped her story would serve as a reality check for young women who romanticise celebrity relationships.

'This is not something I am proud of,' she repeated. 'You think it's your fairytale and you're the princess, but you realise it's not your story. You're just a chapter in theirs.'

Her message: fantasy doesn't always equal fulfilment.

'I wanted love, not lifestyle,' she said. 'And I chose myself.'

As of publication, Drake has not publicly addressed Bon's claims. The rapper — whose romantic life has long fuelled headlines — rarely comments on rumoured relationships.

Bon, now focused on her career and personal healing, says she doesn't regret walking away.

'When I blocked him, that was when I took control of my narrative,' she said. 'Sometimes letting go is the only way to win.'