Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) faces allegations of pressuring higher-ups to manipulate crime statistics, thereby downplaying the increase in violence within the city. This is detailed in a report from the House Oversight Committee published on Sunday, 14 December. This came after Smith announced her resignation from the department.

A comprehensive 22-page report reveals that significant crimes, such as assault with a dangerous weapon and burglaries, were frequently reduced to lesser classifications that are not included in public disclosures. The committee determined that this was a calculated effort to make crime rates appear lower than they were.

Commanders reported being threatened with demotions or career reassignment for failing to comply with these directives. A former MPD commander said that meetings with the chief frequently felt like 'atonement for our sins,' according to Fox 5, highlighting an overwhelming sense of fear and intimidation.

Impact on Public

The interim report from the House Oversight Committee highlights deep concerns about the reliability of crime statistics released by the MPD. It pointed out that manipulated figures risk misleading the public about safety in Washington, DC.

Committee Chair James Comer said: 'Every single person who lives, works, or visits the District of Columbia deserves a safe city, yet it's now clear the American people were deliberately kept in the dark about the true crime rates in our nation's capital.' He added that the manipulation poses significant risks and erodes confidence in local leadership and law enforcement.

Lawmakers noted that restoring credibility will require more than leadership change, arguing that transparent reporting practices are critical to rebuilding public faith in the MPD.

Federal Oversight

MPD's most recent public crime statistics indicate a decline in overall crime in 2025, with a 28% drop in violent crime compared with 2024. However, the Oversight Committee's interim report raises question how crimes were classified and whether some serious offences were systematically downgraded.

Earlier this month, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Smith would be stepping down without mentioning any reason. In a previous Facebook post, Bowser thanked Smith for her service, noting that she had significantly reduced violent crime and brought the homicide rate to its lowest level in eight years. Now, the Committee states that Smith resigned in disgrace following whistle-blower allegations.

Bowser defended both the department and Smith's leadership in a recent statement to The Washington Examiner. She stated: 'The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department run towards danger every day to reduce homicides, carjackings, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and more. The precipitous decline in crime in our city is attributable to their hard work and dedication and Chief Smith's leadership.'

Committee's Recommendations

The House Oversight Committee has called for immediate leadership and structural reforms to prevent further manipulation of crime data and to restore confidence in the MPD. It recommends appointing a new MPD chief who prioritises transparent crime reporting, ethical leadership, and officer safety. The committee also told Mayor Bowser that the selection process should put independence and responsibility first.

Lawmakers also signalled the need for tighter oversight of crime classification practices, including clearer reporting standards and external review mechanisms to ensure data accuracy. Emphasis was placed on the importance of protections for whistle-blowers. There were suggestions to guarantee that officers can voice their concerns without the risk of facing demotion or reassignment.

The committee announced its intention to keep a close watch on MPD reforms and indicated that it might seek further legislative or oversight measures should shortcomings persist. Additional hearings and requests for documents could still occur as the investigation continues.