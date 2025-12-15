US President Donald Trump addressed the recent series of deadly attacks that happened in different parts of the world over the weekend. Violence struck in Syria and at Sydney's Bondi Beach, leaving dozens dead and many more injured.

Speaking at a Christmas reception at the White House on Sunday, 14 December, Trump honoured the victims and praised the extraordinary bravery of a Sydney resident who disarmed one of the gunmen in Bondi Beach.

Trump Promises to 'Retaliate' After the Syria Attack

A lone gunman killed two US troops and one American civilian in a one-man ambush near Palmyra in Syria. The lone ISIS gunman was eliminated by US soldiers during the attack, but Trump vowed to pursue the international terrorist group to deliver justice for the victims.

'I must say in Syria, also...we had three great patriots terminated by bad people. And not the Syrian government, it was ISIS, the Syrian government fought by our side,' Trump said as reported by The Express UK.

The US president warned that there will be 'massive damage' waiting for the people who carried out the deadly attack, even if the gunman had already been neutralised. Before departing for the annual US Army versus US Navy game on Saturday, the day of the attack, Trump declared that the US 'will retaliate' against ISIS.

He later posted on his Truth Social account that President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Syria was 'very angry and disturbed' by the incident, promising 'serious retaliation' against the terrorist group.

Sydney's 'Very Brave' Hero

Trump also lauded Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit shop owner from Sydney, who disarmed one of the attackers during the Bondi Beach shooting. Trump described al-Ahmed as 'a very, very brave person' who did not think twice about physically confronting one of the shooters and saving lives.

'A very brave person who's right now in the hospital who is pretty seriously wounded. I have great respect for the man that did that,' the American president said.

Al-Ahmed sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and shoulder while tackling one of the gunmen, according to Fox News.

The Bondi Beach Shootings

Trump also shared that he wanted to pay his respects to those who suffered in the attacks. The Bondi Beach shootings occurred during a Hanukkah celebration attended by hundreds. At least 16 people were killed and around 40 others suffered from injuries.

Multiple news outlets reported that the gunmen were a father-and-son duo armed with long-barrelled rifles. The 50-year-old father died after being shot by the police, while his 24-year-old son is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

Trumps Expresses Solidarity

In his White House remarks, Trump said he wished to honour the victims and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community. He noted that the tragedy had prompted him to mark Hanukkah alongside Christmas celebrations.

'We're here for a different reason. We're here to celebrate Christmas and to celebrate,' Trump said during the event. 'And I think today we can very say loudly that we celebrate Hanukkah because there was such a horrible attack that was a purely antisemitic attack.'