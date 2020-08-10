Lately, Elon Musk has been making headlines for several reasons. One is likely the level of ambition his projects promise, which captured the interest of the world. Another is probably the bizarre-yet-fascinating nature of his ideas such as the recent announcement regarding the Neuralink brain implant. Now, the latest offers an update regarding The Boring Company's expansion plans to include Las Vegas. It appears regulators have approved the startup's network to extend beyond Los Angeles, California.

Many experts were previously criticising Elon Musk for proposing that tunnelling beneath the city is the solution to traffic problems. He reportedly founded The Boring Company when he was regularly stuck in several major gridlocks, which became a major frustration for the Tesla CEO. His proposal promises to innovate the technology used to dig tunnels in order to make it affordable and efficient than what was available at the time.

Even though work on the Los Angeles tunnels is still underway, there are prototype sections that are now being used for research. It seems that trials conducted on the site might have provided favourable results, which convinced regulators to allow the network to branch out to Las Vegas. An article published by the Independent reveals that the approval was confirmed by Clark County commissioners last week.

The president of Resorts World Las Vegas Scott Sibela said: "We are thrilled to receive approval from the County Commission to move forward with our proposed passenger station and tunnel and are eager to take the next steps in creating an innovative transportation solution for our convention guests and visitors."

Details show that the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop would see people travelling at speeds of up to 155 miles per hour. The Boring Company could reduce travel time from 30 minutes to just three minutes in a regular scenario. Last month, renders of the tunnel system were shared by Musk to demonstrate what investors can expect to see.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the projected cost is set at approximately $52.5 million. Sources point out that around 100 feet per day can be completed by The Boring Company's equipment and manpower.