It won't be an exaggeration if Brad Pitt is honoured as the most hilarious weatherman ever, considering his recent appearance on John Krasinski's "Some Good News."

"Some Good News" is an online series conceived by "A Quiet Place" actor John Krasinski to bring feel-good content to people as they stay isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest guest at his uplifting show was none other than Brad Pitt, who made a surprise cameo on the show's Sunday episode to give weather updates, reports People.

"We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?" Krasinski asked the Oscar-winner from his at-home hosting desk, who then gave some lighthearted news about the weather in the most hilarious way.

The segment cut to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, who peeked outside from his stunning balcony at his beautiful cliffside home with the view of palm trees and greenery to observe the sunny weather. The 56-year-old, dressed in a green sweater and grey hat, jokingly replied, "it looks uh, pretty good, yeah," before the camera cut back to Krasinski.

Pitt had earlier played a climate-anxious weatherman on "The Jim Jefferies Show," where he used to give troubled updates about the weather like "We're all going to die and there will be no one left to remember our stories."

The 40-year-old actor hosted the Sunday episode virtually with several special musician guests, including Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, and Chance the Rapper. The theme of the episode was SGN Prom, held to lift the spirits of students whose prom were cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The three Jonas brothers- Nick, Joe, and Kevin, came coordinated in blazers for their performance, while Chance showed off his dance moves to his song "All We Got" with Krasinski and actor Rainn Wilson joining in.

"I love you, Rainn Wilson," the rapper told Wilson, to which the actor replied, "I love you, Chance!" "Guys, this is a beautiful moment," Krasinski chimed in.

Towards the end, Eilish made an appearance with brother Finneas Eilish and performed her Grammy-winning "Bad Guy." "Thank you for coming to Prom 2020. It happened. These kids just got a prom. You guys are the best. I absolutely adore you guys," Krasinski told the siblings.