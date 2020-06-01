Brad Pitt got a chance to reunite with his estranged son Maddox Chivan Jolie Pitt when he threw a grand pizza party at his Los Angeles home on the occasion of daughter Shiloh's 14th birthday.

"Brad really wanted to make Shiloh's day special and had been planning it for a while, he can't believe how grown up she is. He has an expensive pizza oven at his house and made her favorite dish for the party, while also celebrating with a cake," a source told The Sun about the lockdown birthday party held on Wednesday.

Apart from Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, Maddox also joined his sister for the celebration at their father's home. The insider said: "Shiloh's birthday really brought them all together, and she had plenty of presents to open on the day."

Maddox is believed to have a strained relationship with his father ever since an infamous mid-flight altercation in September 2016. According to a previous report in Us Weekly, Pitt and Angelina Jolie along with their six children were travelling from France to Los Angeles, when the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was "heavily drinking" and became "frustrated" when Jolie told him to sober up. Their argument was allegedly followed by a physical altercation between Pitt and Maddox, after which the actor became the subject of a child abuse investigation, and Jolie filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

Maddox has reportedly not been on speaking terms with his father since the incident. While the custody battle during the divorce proceedings allowed Pitt to co-parent his six children and spend time with them, Maddox was exempt from the legal ruling as he was a teenager. The 18-year-old is legally capable of making his own decisions about how he would spend his time between parents.

The eldest Jolie-Pitt child himself hinted about the troubles in his relations with his father when caught by paparazzi in Seoul, South Korea, where he is pursuing biochemistry at Yonsei University. As seen in a video obtained by In Touch, the teenager was asked if his relationship with his Oscar-winner father is over or if the actor will visit him at college, to which Maddox responded: "Um, I don't know about that, what's happening...Whatever happens, happens."

Maddox was just seven-months-old when he was adopted by Jolie from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia, in 2002. While he was called Rath Vibol in Cambodia, the "Maleficent" actress changed his name to Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie, Thornton after the surname of her then-partner Billy Bob Thornton. Jolie was legally married to the Academy-award winning actor back then, and the duo infamously wore each other's blood around their necks.

They even announced Maddox's adoption together, however, the 44-year-old actress adopted the toddler as a single parent and was the only parent legally listed on the adoption certificate. Jolie and Billy divorced shortly after the adoption was finalised.

Jolie and Pitt grew close during the shooting of 2005 film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and the actor was soon introduced to the actress's only child Maddox. Maddox eventually called Pitt "dad," and was formally adopted by the actor in 2006. His name was then changed to Maddox-Chivan Jolie Pitt, and he went on to welcome five siblings, two of them adopted, with his parents Jolie and Pitt. According to reports, Maddox continues to share a close bond with his mother.