Brad Pitt has reportedly listed the L.A. mansion he once shared with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as he makes plans to build a new life with Ines de Ramon.

The rumoured new lovers have been inseparable since they were spotted together in November last year at a Bono concert. Sources claimed that the 32-year-old jewellery executive, who was once married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, is pretty much living with the actor now.

In Touch magazine, in its Feb. 6 issue, claimed that the 59-year-old "Bullet Train" star has quietly sold his mansion in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighbourhood for $40 million amid claims that he is "looking for something smaller" around L.A. But it is reportedly so he can start a new life with his new girlfriend in a new property.

"Their relationship is progressing at lightning speed," an insider told the magazine adding that the couple "have been pretty much living together" and that de Ramon "stays at his place all the time."

"But if they're going to build a new life, they don't want to do it in the house where he lived with Angelina (Jolie)."

Another source claimed that Pitt and de Ramon are "hot and heavy" for each other. They have reportedly gone completely public about their relationship and were even pictured together on the actor's 59 birthday on Dec. 18.

"Lately, they've been stepping out together in Hollywood more and more. There's never a dull moment when Brad and Ines are together. He finds her so refreshing. His friends love her, too," dished the insider.

They celebrated the New Year in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos shared online showed the pair topless while sunbathing. The actor is said to be smitten with his new lady love and "always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible."

He reportedly likes that the VP of Anita Ko Jewelry is smart and has a great eye for lifestyle branding. He also loves that she is "very laid back and chill, but also loves adventure and is always up for a fun time."

However, claims that Pitt and de Ramon are now living together remain unconfirmed. There is also no public listing of his L.A. mansion to confirm that it is on the market.