A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into a field near Doncaster on Thursday morning, leaving one person dead and three injured.

Emergency crews raced to the scene in Bentley, South Yorkshire, after reports of an aircraft downed near an industrial area off Ings Road. According to South Yorkshire Police, the crash occurred at around 10:14 am on 30 October 2025.

The helicopter, believed to be operated by Kuki Helicopters, had taken off minutes earlier from Gamston Airport in Retford, Nottinghamshire, and came to rest on its side, with its rotor detached. It was found near the premises of a food waste recycling firm.

One Fatality Confirmed, Three Injured

Police confirmed that a 70-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, along with a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, were also on board and suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

The helicopter is part of a flight training school based at Gamston Airport. The aircraft's registration number is G-CFNF, and flight data suggests it deviated from its expected path shortly before the crash.

A joint investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to determine the cause of the crash. Investigators are expected to examine flight records, maintenance logs, and weather conditions at the time of the incident.

Scene Locked Down as Crews Respond

Images and video footage from the crash site show the helicopter upside down in the field, with a police cordon in place and multiple emergency vehicles stationed nearby. According to Doncaster Free Press, the crash site is located near an industrial estate, raising concerns about potential risks to nearby businesses.

Local roads, including Ings Lane, were closed to traffic as crews worked to secure the area and begin recovery operations. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the vicinity and plan alternative routes.

Eyewitness Accounts and Local Reaction

Residents in Bentley reported hearing a loud noise followed by the sight of smoke rising from the field. 'It's just missed our house. We live at the very end of the street next to the train tracks.

'I spoke to a few of my neighbours. I don't think anyone actually saw it come down, but at first we all thought it was a train crash because we saw all of the emergency services firing past.'

The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing concern over the proximity of the crash to residential and industrial areas. Local councillors have praised the swift response of emergency services and pledged support for those affected.

Investigation Underway

The AAIB has dispatched a team of investigators to the site and will conduct a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary findings are expected within a few days, although a final report may take several months.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who is leading the investigation, said: 'Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

'We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene, and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with our partners at the AAIB.'

As investigations continue into the helicopter crash near Doncaster, tributes have begun pouring in for the man who lost his life. The incident has raised questions about the safety of flights and operational procedures for private aircraft in the region.

Authorities have asked anyone with information or footage of the crash to come forward to assist with the inquiry.

The Doncaster helicopter crash has left a community in mourning and prompted a detailed safety review by the AAIB. With one life lost and three people recovering from injuries, investigators hope their findings will shed light on what caused the tragic mid-morning flight to end in disaster.