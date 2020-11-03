Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have returned to Windsor Castle ahead of the United Kingdom's second national lockdown. The country is about to begin the second phase of lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh spent all of their first government-ordered lockdown at Windsor Castle in what they called it as "HMS Bubble." The royal couple moved to their country home in March and stayed together until August with a restricted number of staff members. As the lockdown eased out, they visited Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham in Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth II even carried out a few important engagements which were much less than the usual times.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the return of the queen and her husband on Monday. Prior to their reunion, the couple had parted briefly. While the monarch was spending her time in Sandringham, her husband was staying at Wood Farm, a farmhouse in Norfolk where the Duke of Edinburgh has been living ever since his retirement in the year 2017. It is said that the queen visited her husband at the farmhouse just last Thursday.

The publication notes that their reunion comes just ahead of their upcoming anniversary. The pair will be able to spend time together on their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 20. Elizabeth, who was then a princess, married Philip Mountbatten, former Greek and Danish prince, on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, London. As the pair accomplishes another milestone, it appears they will not be able to meet their loved ones for the special occasion due to the second nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown is expected to impact the queen and the rest of the royal family's Christmas plans as well. While it is too early for Buckingham Palace to make a formal announcement, it is speculated that the celebrations will remain subdued and gathering will be restricted. Nevertheless, the palace is expected to confirm the plans closer to the holiday season.