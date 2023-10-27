Jason Alexander is contradicting Britney Spears' revelations about their past relationship in her memoir "The Woman In Me". Meanwhile, ex-husband Sam Asghari heaped her with praise.

In her book, the 41-year-old recalled the events that led to her getting hitched to her childhood friend Alexander in Las Vegas during a New Year's trip. She wrote that they "got sh**faced" and that she does not "even remember the night at all".

She continued: "But from what I pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies - Mona Lisa Smile and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning."

Spears added that people have asked her if she had loved him then. She clarified: "To be clear: he and I were not in love. I was just honestly very drunk - and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored."

The friends got married on Jan. 3, 2004 and their marriage, which she described as "innocent fun," was annulled three days later on January 5. But her family were "so against at the wedding" and "made way too big a deal" out of it.

She shared: "Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn't take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I'd started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas."

But Alexander has a different account of the event and told TMZ that they were not drunk at all when they decided to get married. He insisted it was true love and shared that he still loves and cares for Spears. However, he said he would never buy her memoir and would only accept it if it was signed so he could sell it to the highest bidder.

The American actor and comedian seemed to have forgotten his 2012 interview in which he admitted they had been drinking and had "party favours" when they got hitched. When asked if they had drugs, he coyly said that alcohol, cigarettes and caffeine are all drugs.

Meanwhile, Asghari is thankful for the years he spent with Spears. They were together for six years and were married for nearly 14 months. He filed for divorce on August 12 but cited July 28 as the date of separation.

In "The Woman In Me", the pop star referred to the former personal trainer as "a gift from God". She acknowledged his positive influence on her especially when it comes to working out and taking care of herself.

"I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn't drink. He's a gift from God," she wrote.

Spears added: "I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other. He's such an inspiration and I'm grateful."

In response, Asghari said being referred to as a "gift from God" made him happy. He told the publication: "That made me smile to be honest." He added that he is "so freaking proud of her" and "hopes that she takes over the world".

The actor shared that he already read "The Woman In Me" before it hit bookshelves on October 24 so he was not worried about its contents. Spears reportedly finished writing her memoir before Asghari filed for divorce. Perhaps the divorce was settled amicably given that he only has kind words to say about his ex-wife.