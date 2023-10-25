Britney Spears only has nice words to say about estranged husband Sam Asghari in her memoir. She and the model were only married for over a year but had been together since 2016.

The pop star heaped praise on the 29-year old in her book "Woman In Me" which hit shelves on October 24. She referred to him as a "gift from God" and shared her appreciation for "how stable he is" and loves that "he doesn't even drink".

She also recalled their first encounter in October 2016, when Asghari starred in her "Slumber Party" music video. Spears said the magnetism between them was palpable and from the start she knew that she "wanted him" in her life "immediately".

"The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn't keep our hands off each other," the 41-year-old divulged.

Spears then credited the significant milestones in her life to the positive influence of the former personal trainer. She recounted one of the pivotal moments of her life when she petitioned for the end of her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing in June 2021. She said he "squeezed" her hand in silent yet strong support.

"I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other," she shared adding, "He's such an inspiration and I'm grateful".

Apparently, Asghari has read "Woman In Me" before its publication. When asked earlier this month if he was nervous about its contents he said, "No, I already read it and I'm very proud of her".

He said that he is "definitely excited" and "extremely proud" of Spears because she "put a lot of work to it and it was very hard". He said he will be "the first one in line to buy" the book.

Spears finished writing her memoir long before Asghari filed for divorce on August 16. He listed July 28 as the date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation. In his legal papers, he asked for spousal support and payment for attorneys' fees. It is unknown if he and the singer have already reached an agreement.

Spears previously admitted that she was a "little shocked" over the divorce and called her six-year relationship with Asghari "a long time to be with someone". But she vowed to move forward and thanked her fans for their continued support.