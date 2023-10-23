Britney Spears finally revealed why she loves posing in the nude on social media in her much-hyped memoir "Woman In Me". The singer admitted that she gets "joy" from posing for or taking her own photos.

The singer has attracted plenty of attention since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021 when she began sharing puzzling photos and videos on her Instagram. She has posed photos of herself in various states of undress and videos of herself dancing provocatively in skimpy outfits.

She acknowledged that her posts may seem puzzling to others, but for her she gets "a lot of joy" from them. She also admitted that posing in the nude makes her "feel sexy" after decades of being in the spotlight with other people taking her pictures.

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," the 41-year-old wrote in her memoir, as quoted by The New York Times.

She explained, "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture".

The "Everytime" singer has shared pictures of herself with no top on and just her arm covering her chest. She has also posed full on nude for Instagram and merely used stickers to cover her intimate parts.

She shared a series of naked snaps while on a beach vacation in September 2021. Earlier in January last year, she wore just a pair of white stockings and a lace choker as she posed naked in front of a bathroom mirror. She had her arm covering her chest and added a pink heart and flower emoji to cover her private parts. She captioned the snaps: "Free woman energy has never felt better."

The provocative photos have driven a wedge in Spears' relationship with her teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Last year, her youngest, 15-year-old Jayden, urged his mother to stop: "It's like almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this is never going to really stop."

Meanwhile, Federline noted that their sons are teenagers going to school and so it is "tough" for them seeing their mother's naked photos on Instagram. Spears has reportedly not seen her sons in nearly two years but they reconnected over the phone prior to them moving to Hawaii with their father.