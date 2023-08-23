Britney Spears says she is moving forward following news of her divorce from Sam Asghari. She said the messages of support she received from friends are helping her stay strong.

The "Toxic" singer shared an Instagram video in which she addressed her split from her husband. She and the actor were married for nearly 14 months but have been together since 2016. They met when he starred in her "Slumber Party" music video.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she started, referring to her estranged husband's birth name.

She then looked back on their six-year relationship, calling it "a long time to be with someone" and admitted that she was a "little shocked" about the divorce. She refused to go into detail about the split, saying that she is not there "to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

Spears added, "But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

The 42-year-old shared that she would love to show her emotions and tears on how she really feels but for some reason she always had to hide her weaknesses. She then mentioned her estranged father, Jamie Spears, saying, "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally... not under conditions!!!!"

Spears closed her message by promising to stay strong before admitting that she is actually doing good. She even reminded everyone to not forget to smile.

According to Page Six, the exes have come to an agreement in terms of custody of their five dogs following reports that she had refused to give them up to her estranged husband. The 29-year-old gets sole custody of Porsha, the Doberman he purchased for the singer as protection in October 2021. She, on the other hand, will get full-time custody of the remaining pooches: a Yorkie named Hannah, two other smaller dogs, and an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer.

Asghari filed for divorce on Aug. 16 but listed the date of separation as July 28 and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He allegedly accused her of cheating on him with one her of their male staff members, which led to his divorce filing. But this rumour has yet to be confirmed.