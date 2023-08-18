Sam Asgari has announced his split from wife Britney Spears after nearly 14 months of marriage. He filed for divorce following complaints of her alleged violent behaviour throughout their six-year relationship.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday and wrote, "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He added, 'S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

The 29-year-old broke his silence just a day after he filed for divorce on Wednesday, Aug. 16. He listed July 28 as the date of separation and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.

He is also asking for spousal support and payment for attorneys' fees. A copy of the divorce papers has made the rounds on social media including the one posted by user @CinemaShogun.

Here are the DIVORCE papers. This one is going to get ugly folks. Sam Asghari has already demanded more money and is accusing Britney Spears of domestic violence and it’s just day 2. He has also allegedly threatened to release embarrassing information about… pic.twitter.com/K8DI7rXIJO — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) August 17, 2023

Ahead of the divorce filing, it is believed that the couple had been having problems in their relationship even before they got married in June last year. They have reportedly been through several fights where security had to intervene.

Sources for TMZ claimed that Asghari "frequently complained" about Spears' behaviour throughout their six-year relationship. But he has had enough when she allegedly punched him in his sleep.

The 41-year-old "Toxic" singer allegedly "flew off the handle and began punching him." He "did not strike back, but was stunned as his wife pummeled him." The alleged incident occurred earlier this year around the time he was photographed with what appeared to be a black eye and a bite mark on his arm.

When asked about the bruise, he shrugged it off and asked the paparazzi not to photograph him. Insiders likewise told the publication that Asghari was "concerned" because Spears has a fascination with knives and that she has them all around the house even in their bedroom.

The 41-year-old was reportedly "paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection. The sources claimed that the model was scared because she would "fly off the handle" at the smallest things.

Moreover, Asghari reportedly filed for divorce after a major fight in which he accused Spears of cheating on him with one of the male staff members at her house. She has adamantly denied the accusation but he allegedly has footage that shows her and the man together in a "compromising position." She reportedly asked one staff member to shoot a video of her naked.

Sources for TMZ said Spears is in "a fragile and hyper-sexualized state, and it's contributed to her dangerous decision-making... making her a risk to her own safety."

According to reports, Asghari also wants to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement. He allegedly wants more money from his wife and has threatened to release "extremely embarrassing" information about her if she refuses.

His representative has since denied the claim, telling ET, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false."

The spokesperson pointed out that "no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be" adding that Asghari "has always and will always support her."

Meanwhile, Spears has remained tight-lipped about the divorce but has hired Hollywood powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her. Her recent Instagram posts also have nothing to do about her split from her husband. The day after Asghari filed for divorce she posted about buying a horse named Roar.

Asghari and Spears married in a star-studded ceremony in June 2022. They met in 2016 after he starred in her "Slumber Party" music video. Both their representatives have yet to comment on the allegations of domestic violence.