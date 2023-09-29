Fans called on the police for a welfare check on Britney Spears after she posted a video on Monday dancing with knives in her hands. This is the second time this year that the cops were alerted over her wellbeing.

The singer had assured fans that the knives were fake. But she clanged them together in the clip, making a sound which had fans convinced that they were real. Then on Tuesday, the mum-of-two posted another dancing video which showed her sporting a suspicious bandage in one arm, a small gash on the upper part of her leg, and a small wound on her lower back.

Then the wellness check came on Wednesday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that deputies from Ventura County Sheriff's Department were aware of her knife video and "out of abundance of caution" went to her house to check on her. Spears was home and "deputies were able to speak with her and determine she was OK so they left".

According to the publication, the initial call came from a member of the Los Angeles Police Depart (LAPD) Smart Team that handles mental evaluations. Cops were convinced to check up on her because the person who called was not just a random fan. But it was someone who had some actual knowledge about Spears and her situation.

Once officers arrived at her home they were assured by her security team that she was okay. She refused to speak to them so they left. Later that day her attorney called the cops about the wellness check and they reasoned that they made the visit because the request came from someone who knew about her situation and that they "don't make the welfare checks for fan calls".

There were reportedly "several people" who called the cops after the mum-of-two posted the knife video. It alarmed one of the callers who actually did a welfare check on her earlier this year.

In January, Spears sparked concern after she deleted her Instagram for the seventh time in less than a year. Deputies were sent to her home in Thousand Oaks and determined "there was no reason to believe she was in danger".

She later reactivated her account where she expressed her gratitude to the fans for their concern but also shared her annoyance at having the cops sent to her home based on "some prank calls". She wrote that while she loves and adores her fans, "things went a little too far" this time and her "privacy was invaded".

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," she added.

Spears has responded to the recent welfare check on Instagram with another dancing video with the knives. She also shared more context about the tools writing that while she knows she "spooked everyone" she insisted that they are fake. Her team rented them from Hand Prop shop in Los Angeles.

She wrote: "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira... a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risk."

The 42-year-old reportedly has a fascination with knives and has them around the house even in her bedroom. She has one under her bed as protection. As for the dance, Spears could be referring to Shakira's performance at the MTV VMA's early this month when she performed an Arabic dance known as dance of the daggers.