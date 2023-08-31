Britney Spears took to social media on Wednesday to share another dance video in which she announced that she is in Mexico for a vacation. She also mentioned her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom she has had a complicated relationship.

In the Instagram video, the singer can be seen prancing around in a skimpy bikini and white boots and then putting on makeup while dressed in a white mini dress with Bush's "Glycerine" playing in the background.

She captioned it, "In Mexico 🇲🇽 now !!! When your sister says 'I love her to DEATH'...you learn to start living !!!!"

The quote is a reference to a comment Jamie Lynn said during the premiere episode of the Fox series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in January this year. In it, she opened up about why she joined the show, saying it was so she could have her "own identity" and for people to see her as herself and not as Britney's sister.

Breaking down in tears she shared that she struggled with self-esteem being the younger sibling of a famous singer saying, "Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young."

She added, "I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself."

Last year, the "Toxic" singer hit out at Jamie Lynn for "making money" off her name in a scathing Instagram post. She reacted to the release of her sister's memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," in which she opened up about several subjects including her relationship with her older sister.

Britney wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post, "The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn...especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!"

She alluded to her 13-year conservatorship and added, "My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW.... Bulls***!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f***ing lying. I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!!"

Britney continued, "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

However, the sisters have since settled their feud. Britney used one of her Instagram videos to announce in June that she and Jamie Lynn have reconnected writing in the caption that she visited the set of her upcoming show "Zoey 102."