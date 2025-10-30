The chemistry between Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman in The Hunting Wives has sparked widespread speculation about whether their on-screen connection has translated into a real-life romance. Following weeks of fan theories and social media debate, Snow has finally addressed the rumours, setting the record straight during a recent podcast appearance.

Her candid remarks shed light on their dynamic both on and off the screen, and on what truly fuels their undeniable chemistry.

Brittany Snow addresses dating speculation

During her guest appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Snow spoke openly about filming intimate scenes with Åkerman. She clarified that while their on-screen relationship was romantic, neither she nor Åkerman identifies as queer. However, she acknowledged that their deep friendship and mutual admiration may have contributed to the public perception of a real-life relationship.

Snow said she understood why viewers might think there was something more between them, explaining that strong female friendships can often be mistaken for romantic attraction. She shared that she and Åkerman have built a trusting and respectful rapport, which made their performances appear even more authentic. The actress said she felt grateful that audiences were moved enough by their chemistry to believe in the emotional depth of their characters' connection.

Behind the scenes of 'The Hunting Wives'

Filming The Hunting Wives came with a set of unique challenges, particularly when it came to the series' many intimate scenes. To keep each other comfortable, both actresses took precautions before filming, including what Snow described as 'mint rituals'. She admitted that she had consumed so many mints on set that she eventually felt unwell.

Snow credited Åkerman for making the experience easier, noting her co-star's comfort with nudity and her awareness of creating a safe space on set. Åkerman, who is Swedish, was described by Snow as open and understanding about on-screen nudity, often checking in to ensure her co-star felt secure during vulnerable scenes. In one instance, Åkerman even used her own body to shield Snow's modesty while filming, which Snow described as an act of selflessness and professionalism.

Redefining female sexuality on screen

Snow expressed pride in the show's portrayal of women over 40 as sexually confident and complex. She noted that such depictions are still rare in Hollywood, where women are often considered beyond their 'prime' after a certain age. The actress said she was proud that The Hunting Wives challenged this narrative, showing that women can remain sensual and empowered regardless of age.

She added that representing mature women in sexual and romantic contexts helped the show resonate with a broader audience. Snow highlighted that the series gave visibility to a demographic frequently overlooked in entertainment. For her, this element of the story was as significant as its exploration of female friendships and desire.

The chemistry that sparked fan theories

Fans were quick to notice the chemistry between Snow and Åkerman, with many speculating that their connection went beyond the screen. Snow admitted that the intensity of their friendship often 'aligns' with the rumours about a romantic relationship. She said that she doesn't mind the assumptions, as it shows how believable their performances were and how powerful authentic female connection can appear.

Snow described their bond as built on admiration and mutual respect, saying that what people perceive as romantic love is actually the product of trust and genuine friendship. She credited Åkerman for being a supportive and intuitive partner throughout filming. Their easy rapport and shared humour, she said, played a key role in translating believable chemistry to the screen.

What's next for 'The Hunting Wives'

As anticipation grows for the next season of The Hunting Wives, Snow teased that it could be 'even sexier' than the last. While she has yet to receive the full script or details about the story, she confirmed that Åkerman told her they would be 'getting right back into it'. Snow expressed excitement about returning to her role and exploring her character's evolution alongside Åkerman's.