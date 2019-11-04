BTS singer Jungkook is under police investigation after a car accident on Saturday.

According to the police in Seoul's Yongsan Precinct, the K-pop boy band member was driving his Mercedes-Benz in Yongsan's Hannam on the day when it crashed into a taxi after breaking an unspecified traffic law. Both Jungkook and the taxi driver received minor injuries and were treated at the hospital. The police say it cannot reveal further details as an investigation as underway.

Bangtan Boys' handler Big Hit Entertainment has released an official statement regarding the car accident. It says that the 22-year-old singer has admitted to violating the traffic rule and that the minor collision was caused by Jungkook's mistake, reports Soompi.

"This is a statement regarding member Jungkook's car accident. The police have not closed this case yet, so we cannot reveal the exact details, but Jungkook was driving his car last week when he had a minor collision with another vehicle due to his own mistake," Big Hit Entertainment states.

It further states that the South Korean singer has reached an amicable settlement with the victim. The agency says: "Jungkook admitted that he violated the road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterward."

Big Hit also apologised to the victim and expressed regret "for causing concern to fans."

On the professional front, Jungkook recently opened up to his fans about the mixtape he has been working on. During an interview on "Ask Anything" with Most Requested Live, Jungkook said, "Ah, right now, I'm working on it now." He added that the delay was caused due to his thrive for perfection, as he had already recorded the mix but wants to record it all over again.

RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga and J-Hope also won two awards at MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, beating Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to be named "Best Live Act". Also, ARMY, the official fanbase of the immensely popular South Korean band, was named as the "Biggest Fans".